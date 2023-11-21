A new eatery is set to open in Waterlooville after an alcohol licensing application was submitted for the empty shop unit left empty by Shoezone.

Tapasweny Ltd has applied to Havant Borough Council for a license to sell alcohol in the shop unit at 290 London Road in the main precinct from 6am to 11pm Monday to Thursday and on Sundays, and also between 6am and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. However no planning application for the unit has yet been submitted.

Shoezone closed its Waterlooville shop in the summer, along with 400 other stores around the country including in Fareham. The number of vacant units in Waterlooville has been causing some concern, prompting action from the council to encourage more businesses into the town centre offering start up grants. The owners of the Wellington Way Shopping Centre have already recently revamped the shop units and signage in a bid to attract new tenants.