Signs have gone up in the windows of the Shoe Zone store in London Road, Waterlooville, informing customers that the shop will be closing down soon. The retailer sells shoes at discounted prices, with roughly 400 stores across the country – including units in Portsmouth and Fareham.

SEE ALSO: Natwest in Waterlooville closes its doors creating another empty unit in the town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, the brand reported a pre-tax profit of £9.5m, compared to a loss of £14.6m the previous year. Throughout that financial year, 50 stores that were deemed unprofitable were shut down for good.

Shoe Zone in Waterlooville. Picture: Kelly Brown

At the time, the company said that ‘property supply continues to outstrip demand and we therefore expect to take advantage of this environment and significantly improve our property portfolio over the medium term.’