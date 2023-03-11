Shoe Zone closing: Footwear retailer announces that Waterlooville store will be closing soon
Another retailer is preparing to call it quits in a struggling high street.
Signs have gone up in the windows of the Shoe Zone store in London Road, Waterlooville, informing customers that the shop will be closing down soon. The retailer sells shoes at discounted prices, with roughly 400 stores across the country – including units in Portsmouth and Fareham.
Last year, the brand reported a pre-tax profit of £9.5m, compared to a loss of £14.6m the previous year. Throughout that financial year, 50 stores that were deemed unprofitable were shut down for good.
At the time, the company said that ‘property supply continues to outstrip demand and we therefore expect to take advantage of this environment and significantly improve our property portfolio over the medium term.’
Shoe Zone’s press office has been contacted by The News for comment, but did not respond with a closing date or any further details about the closure.