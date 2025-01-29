Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hampshire resident has lodged plans to build a garden studio and use it as a salon.

Jade Slade of 33 St James Road, Emsworth, has submitted a planning application to Havant Borough Council for permission for the new building.

The planning documents said that in considering noise, there would only be one client at a time with two people in the studio so there would only be noise from a hairdryer and some low-level music.

The proposed hours of opening are Monday to Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm three days a week. In addition, opening one day a week until 5.00pm and one until 6.30pm with an occasional Saturday.

The design plans said the new 7-metre by 5-metre by 2.7-metre high L-shaped garden salon will be made of timber, brick and render, composite cladding with a flat felt roof. There will be two opening and a further two non-opening uPVC windows with obscured glass to allow in light.

The entrance to the studio off the drive is narrower than the rest of the studio at 3.4 metres by 1.6 metres with double uPVC doors.

Inside the salon will be a sofa waiting area, a styling area, a sink for washing hair and cupboards for storage. Access to a toilet is in the existing house via a patio that is designed for client ease.

There is parking on the driveway for a customer car in addition to the two needed for the homeowner.

The council planners will make a decision on this application reference APP/25/00028 by March 17, 2025.