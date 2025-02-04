Essential repairs planned for Kings Theatre in Southsea to fix structural damage

The Kings Theatre is one to watch when it comes to unusual encounters. Numerous reports have indicated that there is something more than shows happening on the stage.

The Kings Theatre in Southsea is set to undergo important structural repairs to fix cracks in its west wall.

Located on Albert Road, the Grade II* listed theatre first opened in 1907 and was designed by famous architect Frank Matcham. It features a mix of styles, including Edwardian, Baroque, and Queen Anne Revival, and has been well-preserved over the years.

A survey in 2018 first noticed cracks in the west wall, so monitors were installed to check if the damage was getting worse. In 2023, engineers found that the cracks had grown, meaning repairs were now essential to keep the building safe.

The planned repairs will use strong stainless steel bars and cast iron plates to reinforce the wall. The work has been designed by expert structural engineer Chris Smith from Marbas and aims to strengthen the building while keeping as much of its historic character as possible.

While some damage to the original structure is unavoidable, the repairs have been carefully planned to protect the theatre for the future.

A planning application has been submitted, and if approved, the work will go ahead to ensure the theatre remains safe and viable for years to come.

The heritage statement, submitted by the applicant, states: “The theatre is extremely important to the local community in Southsea and in the surrounding area. It is a meeting place, a social venue and a source of inspiration to many young and old theatre lovers.

"The Kings Theatre has been an important part of the Southsea entertainment scene over the past 100 years and threats to close it in the past have been fiercely opposed by local residents and community groups."

Consultation on the listed building consent application 24/01532/LBC is open until February 24 with planners making a decision after that date.