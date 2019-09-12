Family will 'not give up' on £1m Old Portsmouth dream home after application was refused

A FAMILY who hoped to build their 'dream home' as part of a £1m project on an Old Portsmouth block of flats, said they will 'not give up' after their application was refused.

Proposals to renovate and add two-storeys to the top of Fontenoy House in Grand Parade were blocked by Portsmouth councillors at a planning committee meeting today as they agreed they were not 'in-keeping' with the surrounding conservation area.

Proposed extension for Fontenoy House in Old Portsmouth. Picture: Carl Leroy-Smith Architect

Five local residents attended the meeting to raise their objections, and one resident of Fontenoy House voiced his support.

Although members of the committee ruled against the plans, they encouraged couple Jason and Kate Phillips to consider altering their plans.

Councillor Donna Jones said: 'I don't think Fontenoy House is attractive at all and something happening to it would enhance the area.'

Cllr Claire Udy added: 'I agree something has to happen with the house but I don't think it is this design.'

How Fontenoy House in Old Portsmouth currently looks. Picture: Carl Leroy-Smith Architect

Portsmouth residents Jason and Kate hoped to add the two storeys to the building to create their 'forever home' after their former family residence in Eastney burned down in a fire last year.

Although they were disappointed with the decision, Jason said: 'We're just going to have to go away and think about it. We will talk with the other residents of Fontenoy House to figure out what the next stage is.

'We're not going to give up. It's such an amazing place to live.'

The house already has planning permission for a one-storey extension.