Fareham arts charity handed vital grant ahead of festival - when is the festival?
Live Art Local, a Fareham–based art charity working with young people, has been awarded more than £4,800 to buy equipment for its workshops during a children’s festival in August in the town centre.
Fareham Festival of Arts for Children and Teens (FACT) is taking place between August 17 and 25 within Fareham Town Centre, showcasing workshops, performances, exhibitions, collaborative projects and artist residencies.
Established in 2014, the charity works with young people from Fareham and the surrounding areas to give them an experience through their art groups and workshops which take place within Fareham Shopping Centre.
Fareham Borough Council awarded the project £4,875.68, from the existing community fund programme budget to buy equipment that includes: two overhead projectors, an installation projector and a large touchscreen monitor.
Before signing off on the project, Councillor Connie Hockley (Con, Titchfield) said she asked the officers to look at the project closely and wouldn’t be signing it off if she wasn’t happy with it.
The council is funding the equipment on the proviso that other organisations can benefit from hiring it. For this to happen, Cllr Hockley said: “I want to ensure monitoring of the use of the equipment we are paying for is put in place. It looks exciting.” The total Live Art Local project will cost an estimated £41,401.65 and needs funding materials, staff costs, insurance, promotion and artist fees.
Council documents said Live Art Local has applied to other funders such as The Guildhall Trust (Hornpipe Funding), Arts Council England, National Lottery Community Fund and county council grants for the rest of the money. It also plans to run a crowdfunding campaign and offer advertising spaces within the programme of events.
