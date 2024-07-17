Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fabulous ‘Fareham at 50’ exhibition has been unveiled to mark the 50th anniversary of the borough featuring many of the town’s colourful characters.

Artist, Innes Marlow, was joined by Fareham Borough councillors for the official unveiling of his unique photography exhibition, which features local people from across all backgrounds and age groups. It is designed to provide a snapshot of Fareham at 50 and the people who make this Borough the vibrant and interesting place that it is.

In order to make this exhibition accessible to all, the artwork has been installed as striking window and wall vinyl displayed in three locations within Fareham Shopping Centre.

The exhibition is the brainchild of Fareham photographer Innes Marlow | Sarah Standing

Mr Innes said: “Fareham in 2024 is thriving and diverse and I wanted to mark this milestone by capturing a unique snapshot of the borough - not just the place, but the people who make Fareham a unique hub of modern technology, who recognise the past, celebrate the present and look forward to the future. I am very proud to display this artwork in the heart of my hometown and hope everyone enjoys visiting the exhibition.”

Executive leader at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Simon Martin added: “I am delighted with the Fareham at 50 exhibition. The photography is stunning and the fact that all of the subjects have such an affinity with the Borough is wonderful. I encourage people to come to Fareham town centre to see if they can spot anyone they know or just to admire this fascinating artwork.”

To find out more about Fareham at 50, please go to www.fareham.gov.uk/farehamat50.