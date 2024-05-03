Fareham Borough Council election results: Relief for the Conservatives as they retain control
Following the 2024 local elections, the new make-up of Fareham Borough Council is the Conservative Party with 22 seats, Liberal Democrats with eight seats and one Independent candidate. And on top of that for the first time in more than two decades, there will be a Labour councillor as Gemma Furnivall was elected to represent Fort Fareham.
She said: “Labour is back. I believe that councillors work for the people that vote for them and I’m going to work really, really hard, Fort Fareham are my people.”
The Liberal Democrats doubled their numbers with two married couples joining their ranks in different wards, the Wiltshires and the Whittles, and independent candidate Jack Englefield said he was delighted to be re-elected representing Titchfield Common. Overall, 99 candidates were vying for two seats in 16 wards with between four and eight candidates in each.
Chris Milburn was one of six independents and was philosophical about not winning, saying he felt he had to stand because, even though he is right-wing, the Conservative Party was not a viable option. Roger Bird (Con, Avenue) is delighted to be re-elected into a newly named ward and wants to bring to bear his accountancy expertise to help with the cost of living.
There were tears of relief from Malcolm Daniells (Con, Locks Heath) and Joanne Burton (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) who were very happy to keep their seats on the council. Conservative Joanne Burton was all smiles when she also won her seat in a Hampshire County Council by-election for Fareham Sarisbury division.
Former Conservative councillor Sean Woodward has stepped down at this election after 35 years. While there is no news of who will be the new Conservative leader yet, he said he was relieved as, nationally, his party has suffered big losses.
“I’m elated to have 22 seats on the council with all that is going on nationally with our party,” he said. “I am absolutely thrilled that the people of Fareham have yet again put their trust in Fareham Conservatives. I am absolutely delighted. I am very sad to have lost two long-standing councillors, Nick and Sue Walker (Portchester Castle).”
Harry Davies also lost his seat but Andrew Murphy joined the Conservative ranks.
Fareham Borough also had boundary changes with new ward names leaving only six of the old names, Hill Head, Locks Heath, Park Gate, Stubbington, Titchfield and Titchfield Common – creating 16 wards up from 15 but only one more seat from 31 to 32.
The winning candidates are as follows:
Avenue Roger Nicholas Bird – Conservative Party
Tina Lesley Ellis – Conservative Party
Fareham Park Fred Birkett – Conservative Party
Lisa Margaret Birkett – Conservative Party (New)
Fareham Town
Lisa Jane Whittle – Liberal Democrats (New)
Kirsten Wiltshire – Liberal Democrats (New)
Fort Fareham
Gemma Furnivall – Labour Party (New)
Stephen Paul Ingram – Conservative Party
Hill Head
Steve Dugan – Conservative Party
Kay Mandry – Conservative Party
Hook-with-Warsash
Frair Louise Burgess – Conservative Party
Mike Ford – Conservative Party
Locks Heath
Susan Marie Bayford – Conservative Party
Malcolm Roy Daniells – Conservative Party
Park Gate
Ian John Bastable – Conservative Party
Simon David Martin – Conservative Party
Portchester Castle
Chrissie Bainbridge – Liberal Democrats
David Peter Wiltshire – Liberal Democrats ( New) Portchester Wicor
Paul Michael Nother – Liberal Democrats
Paul William Whittle – Liberal Democrats ( New)
Sarisbury and Whiteley
Joanne Burton – Conservative Party
David George Foot – Conservative Party
Stubbington
Pal Kaur Hayre – Conservative Party
Jacquie Needham – Conservative Party
Titchfield
Tiffany Georgina Harper – Conservative Party
Connie Hockley – Conservative Party
Titchfield Common
Jack Englefield – Independent
Andrew Michael John Murphy – Conservative Party (New)
Uplands and Funtley
Pamela Mary Bryant – Conservative Party
Louise Elizabeth Clubley – Conservative Party
Wallington and Downend
David Hamilton – Liberal Democrats
Alison West – Liberal Democrats (New)
Conservatives retain overall control
