Progress is being made with a raft of new housing projects across Fareham.

Fareham Borough Council’s housing scrutiny panel heard about the latest on the authority’s housing projects at a recent meeting.

The current sites being worked on are Assheton Court, Ophelia Court and 51a Bellfield, along with the former Birks site at 130-136 West Street and Sea Lane being under development.

Fareham Borough Council and Feltham Construction representatives at Assheton Court | LDRS

Work at Assheton Court in Portchester, which will provide 60 sheltered housing flats for social rent, started in October and is expected to finish in Summer 2026.

The council officer said work on site by Feltham Construction is progressing with drainage work progressing and a work on replacing, a larger, Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks substation is expected to start by the end of January.

The former site of 20 sheltered housing flats will be replaced with 60 one and two-bedroom flats in a new, purpose-built, affordable housing development for the over 55s. The council received £7,560,000 of grant funding from the Homes England Affordable Homes programme to enable the council to offer the homes at social rent.

A computer-generated image of how Assheton Court in Portchester will look after the renovation

Ophelia Court in Sarisbury Green is a council shared ownership scheme. It is expected to complete at the end of January when there will be an opening ceremony and sales are going well there too, said the council officer.

The former scout hut site in Montefiore Drive has nine shared ownership homes, five one-bedroom and four, two-bedroom flats.

51a Bellfield in Titchfield will be an affordable rent house and is expected to be handed over in February, said the council officer. The new three-bedroom, five-person home is being built by Daintree Developments Ltd.

Future sites under development

The former Birks building at 130-136 West Street, Fareham, is moving forward with early design ideas that will go out for community consultation, said the council officer.

The council officer updated the members with a timeline schedule of the next step for the four self-build homes at Sea Lane, Stubbington. The schedule said reserved plots for completion of sale should happen between winter 2025 to spring 2026.

The regeneration site at Redbout Court, Fort Fareham, is an eight-home project and work has started to assess what is possible on the site. An architect brief and procurement are expected to happen in the next few months.

Officers are working with residents of Melvin Jones House, Fareham, to find them suitable alternative accommodation before looking at the future of the sheltered housing site. Five residents have already moved out, said the councillor officer. The council officer also said a report and plans to change the process of disposing of and acquiring one-off council homes will be presented to the executive in February.