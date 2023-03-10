Fareham Borough Council seeks new CEO as current holder announces his retirement

Fareham Borough Council has started the formal recruitment process to select a new CEO to replace Peter Grimwood. Mr Grimwood has decided to retire at the end of June after 14 years as CEO and 27 years in total at the council.

Mr Grimwood said: ‘My 14 years as chief executive officer have brought many challenges, not least of which in recent years has been the pandemic, but I take great pride in the way the whole team of officers has worked together to face those challenges while continuing to improve services. I will be leaving the council in a strong position and wish the new chief executive officer every success in their new role.’

Leader of the council, Cllr Seán Woodward, said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to place on record my immense thanks to Peter for his long and dedicated years of service to the council. I have a deep respect for Peter and I know this is shared by his colleagues and peers both at Fareham and at councils across Hampshire. I am also looking forward to welcoming a new chief executive officer and working with them on some exciting plans for the future.’

Fareham Borough Council CEO Peter Grimwood as returning officer on election night, May 2018

Applications for the job are being accepted via the council’s specially created microsite: fareham.gov.uk/ceorecruitment/intro.aspx.

For any questions or to have an informal discussion, contact Sarah Robinson, director of support services at [email protected].

