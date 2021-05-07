The Conservative Party took Stubbington and Fareham South from two councillors who had stood as part of a group of independent candidates.

Councillor Sean Woodward, Conservative group leader and council leader, said the wins were ‘absolutely fantastic’.

He said: 'I am so pleased that only have do we retain our seats and return Fareham South to the fold, but we have also gained Stubbington, a seat that we have not held for many years.’

Fareham Borough Council leader, Councillor Sean Woodward.

The politician said that councillors should now focus on two key projects - the promise of thousands of homes in the Welborne Garden Village and thousands of jobs at Solent Airport.

Newly elected Councillor Pal Hayre, who also retained her seat on Hampshire County Council, took the Stubbington seat from Carolyn Heneghan, a Fareham Independent Group candidate.

It is the third time Cllr Hayre has tried to win in the ward.

Cllr Hayre, who has lived in the Stubbington area for 25 years, said: 'My team have worked so hard to make this possible. And for the last four years I have been on Hampshire County Council and I feel that I have really shown the residents how committed I am to the area.’

The new councillor is committed to taking up residents' long-standing concerns about the strategic gap and anti-social behaviour.

She said: 'I am very aware residents have put their trust in me.'

In Fareham South, Conservative Nick Gregory took the seat from former Conservative Keith Barton, who broke with the local party last year after decrying Cllr Woodward’s leadership.

The former councillor had stood as part of the Fareham Independent Group, a loosely affiliated group of councillors formed after Councillor Leslie Keeble left the Conservatives in March, 2020, after more than 20 years of party membership.

Despite the loses, the group was left feeling positive after picking up thousands of votes across the borough and coming second in some areas, according to candidate Jeannie Wigmore.

She said: ‘We believe party politics should be left to national elections and councils should be run by the residents for the residents.

‘We have taken inspiration from Frome Independent Party that now control that council and have created an inclusive, resilient and participative community.’

It comes as the Conservatives take control of councils across the country in historically Labour-voting areas, as well as winning a historic victory in a by-election in Hartlepool.

In Fareham, those from opposing political parties said Conservative wins across the country and locally was a case of the party 'riding on the coat-tails' of the NHS Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.

Councillor Roger Price, group leader of the Liberal Democrats on Fareham Borough Council, said: 'Nationally the mood is that people have voted Conservative because of what they have been doing over the past few months with vaccinations.

‘If you look before that, they made a complete mess of how they have handled things.'

The vice-chairman of the Fareham Labour Party, Richard Ryan, agreed, and said that the Conservatives had gained 'a lot of credit' for the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.

He added that the party is 'still suffering from the Corbyn effect'.

He said: 'When you look at the general election result, we have a mountain to climb - and you don't climb a mountain in a year.'

Conservative group leader Councillor Sean Woodward believes these considerations are being overstated by other parties.

'People know that Conservatives give the best value and services', he said.

'This has been a local election, fought on local issues. The Conservatives have fought a clean and truthful and accurate election.'

The current results in Fareham are as follows:

Warsash

Anthony Ferraro (Labour) - 312

Mike Ford (Conservative) - 1746

Jim Palmer (Liberal Democrats) - 355

Conservative hold.

Majority - 1391

Sarisbury

Joanne Bull (Conservative) - 1529

Peter Davison (Liberal Democrats) - 335

Geoffrey Townley (Independent) - 417

James Webb (Labour) - 245

Conservative hold.

Majority - 1112

Fareham South

Keith Barton (Independent) – 238

James Fowler (Liberal Democrats) – 194

Nick Gregory (Conservative) – 802

Nick Lyle (Green) – 150

Andrew Mooney (Labour) – 361

Conservative win.

Majority – 441

Fareham East

Paul Sturgess (Independent) – 105

Katrina Trott (Liberal Democrats) – 1204

Stephen Paul Ingram (Conservative) – 950

Gemma Oughton (Labour) – 296

Liberal Democrats hold.

Majority – 254

Fareham North

Jeannie Wigmore (Independent) – 536

Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett (Liberal Democrats) – 206

Louise Elizabeth Clubley (Conservative) – 1121

Nicholas John Knight (Labour) – 205

David Barton Harrison (Green) – 178

Conservative hold.

Majority – 585

Fareham North West

Jan Mondey (Independent) – 309

Dominic Leung Yan Wong (Liberal Democrats) – 181

Fred Birkett (Conservative) – 1009

Gemma Furnivall (Labour) – 305

Conservative hold.

Majority – 700

Fareham West

Steve Richards (Reform UK) – 87

Rowena Rose Palmer (Liberal Democrats) – 311

Tina Lesley Ellis (Conservative) – 1571

Verden Alluin Meldrum (Labour) – 228

John Peter Vivian (Green) – 149

Conserative hold.

Majority – 1260

Hill Head

Gerald Clayton Drabble (Independent) – 170

David John Hamilton(Liberal Democrats) – 710

Kay Mandry (Conservative) – 1720

Ivan Lincoln Gray (Labour) – 292

Conservative hold.

Majority – 1010

Locks Heath

Darren Alderson-Hall (Liberal Democrats) – 318

Malcolm Roy Daniells (Conservative) – 1614

Angela Carr (Labour) – 392

Conservative hold.

Majority – 1222

Park Gate

Graham Stanley Everdell (Liberal Democrats) – 366

Simon David Martin (Conservative) – 1440

Angela Carr (Labour) – 396

Bob Murphy (Independent) – 276

David George William Gilbert Smith (Workers Party of Britain) – 63

Conservative hold.

Majority – 1044

Portchester East

Trevor Alford (Independent) – 145

Jean Kelly (Liberal Democrats) – 1569

Melojane Herbert (Conservative) – 1417

Richard Edward Ryan (Labour) – 402

Liberal Democrats hold.

Majority – 152

Portchester West

Ashley Stephen Brown (Liberal Democrats) – 788

Nicholas John Walker (Conservative) – 1211

Leslie Charles Ricketts (Labour) – 235

Conservative hold.

Majority – 423

Stubbington

Carolyn Heneghan (Independent) – 171

Jimmy Roberts (Liberal Democrats) – 834

Pal Kaur Hayre (Conservative) – 1443

Tom Fowler (Labour) – 196

Conservative hold.

Majority – 609

Titchfield

Justin Grimley (Liberal Democrats) – 368

Tiffany Georgina Harper (Conservative) – 1579

Michael Alan Prior (Labour) – 336

Conservative hold.

Majority – 1211

Titchfield Common

Aimee Jane White (Independent) – 431

Sandra Lynn Abrams (Liberal Democrats) – 245

Sarah Pankhurst (Conservative) – 1222

James Wilson Carr (Labour) – 271

Conservative hold.