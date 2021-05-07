Fareham Borough Council sees Conservative Party gain two seats in 'Super Thursday' election results
RESULTS in the elections for Fareham Borough Council have seen the Conservative Party gain two seats, with other political groups believing the vaccine roll-out has dominated the national mood.
The Conservative Party took Stubbington and Fareham South from two councillors who had stood as part of a group of independent candidates.
Councillor Sean Woodward, Conservative group leader and council leader, said the wins were ‘absolutely fantastic’.
He said: 'I am so pleased that only have do we retain our seats and return Fareham South to the fold, but we have also gained Stubbington, a seat that we have not held for many years.’
The politician said that councillors should now focus on two key projects - the promise of thousands of homes in the Welborne Garden Village and thousands of jobs at Solent Airport.
Newly elected Councillor Pal Hayre, who also retained her seat on Hampshire County Council, took the Stubbington seat from Carolyn Heneghan, a Fareham Independent Group candidate.
It is the third time Cllr Hayre has tried to win in the ward.
Cllr Hayre, who has lived in the Stubbington area for 25 years, said: 'My team have worked so hard to make this possible. And for the last four years I have been on Hampshire County Council and I feel that I have really shown the residents how committed I am to the area.’
The new councillor is committed to taking up residents' long-standing concerns about the strategic gap and anti-social behaviour.
She said: 'I am very aware residents have put their trust in me.'
In Fareham South, Conservative Nick Gregory took the seat from former Conservative Keith Barton, who broke with the local party last year after decrying Cllr Woodward’s leadership.
The former councillor had stood as part of the Fareham Independent Group, a loosely affiliated group of councillors formed after Councillor Leslie Keeble left the Conservatives in March, 2020, after more than 20 years of party membership.
Despite the loses, the group was left feeling positive after picking up thousands of votes across the borough and coming second in some areas, according to candidate Jeannie Wigmore.
She said: ‘We believe party politics should be left to national elections and councils should be run by the residents for the residents.
‘We have taken inspiration from Frome Independent Party that now control that council and have created an inclusive, resilient and participative community.’
It comes as the Conservatives take control of councils across the country in historically Labour-voting areas, as well as winning a historic victory in a by-election in Hartlepool.
In Fareham, those from opposing political parties said Conservative wins across the country and locally was a case of the party 'riding on the coat-tails' of the NHS Covid-19 vaccine roll-out.
Councillor Roger Price, group leader of the Liberal Democrats on Fareham Borough Council, said: 'Nationally the mood is that people have voted Conservative because of what they have been doing over the past few months with vaccinations.
‘If you look before that, they made a complete mess of how they have handled things.'
The vice-chairman of the Fareham Labour Party, Richard Ryan, agreed, and said that the Conservatives had gained 'a lot of credit' for the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out.
He added that the party is 'still suffering from the Corbyn effect'.
He said: 'When you look at the general election result, we have a mountain to climb - and you don't climb a mountain in a year.'
Conservative group leader Councillor Sean Woodward believes these considerations are being overstated by other parties.
'People know that Conservatives give the best value and services', he said.
'This has been a local election, fought on local issues. The Conservatives have fought a clean and truthful and accurate election.'
The current results in Fareham are as follows:
Warsash
Anthony Ferraro (Labour) - 312
Mike Ford (Conservative) - 1746
Jim Palmer (Liberal Democrats) - 355
Conservative hold.
Majority - 1391
Sarisbury
Joanne Bull (Conservative) - 1529
Peter Davison (Liberal Democrats) - 335
Geoffrey Townley (Independent) - 417
James Webb (Labour) - 245
Conservative hold.
Majority - 1112
Fareham South
Keith Barton (Independent) – 238
James Fowler (Liberal Democrats) – 194
Nick Gregory (Conservative) – 802
Nick Lyle (Green) – 150
Andrew Mooney (Labour) – 361
Conservative win.
Majority – 441
Fareham East
Paul Sturgess (Independent) – 105
Katrina Trott (Liberal Democrats) – 1204
Stephen Paul Ingram (Conservative) – 950
Gemma Oughton (Labour) – 296
Liberal Democrats hold.
Majority – 254
Fareham North
Jeannie Wigmore (Independent) – 536
Ciaran Urry-Tuttiett (Liberal Democrats) – 206
Louise Elizabeth Clubley (Conservative) – 1121
Nicholas John Knight (Labour) – 205
David Barton Harrison (Green) – 178
Conservative hold.
Majority – 585
Fareham North West
Jan Mondey (Independent) – 309
Dominic Leung Yan Wong (Liberal Democrats) – 181
Fred Birkett (Conservative) – 1009
Gemma Furnivall (Labour) – 305
Conservative hold.
Majority – 700
Fareham West
Steve Richards (Reform UK) – 87
Rowena Rose Palmer (Liberal Democrats) – 311
Tina Lesley Ellis (Conservative) – 1571
Verden Alluin Meldrum (Labour) – 228
John Peter Vivian (Green) – 149
Conserative hold.
Majority – 1260
Hill Head
Gerald Clayton Drabble (Independent) – 170
David John Hamilton(Liberal Democrats) – 710
Kay Mandry (Conservative) – 1720
Ivan Lincoln Gray (Labour) – 292
Conservative hold.
Majority – 1010
Locks Heath
Darren Alderson-Hall (Liberal Democrats) – 318
Malcolm Roy Daniells (Conservative) – 1614
Angela Carr (Labour) – 392
Conservative hold.
Majority – 1222
Park Gate
Graham Stanley Everdell (Liberal Democrats) – 366
Simon David Martin (Conservative) – 1440
Angela Carr (Labour) – 396
Bob Murphy (Independent) – 276
David George William Gilbert Smith (Workers Party of Britain) – 63
Conservative hold.
Majority – 1044
Portchester East
Trevor Alford (Independent) – 145
Jean Kelly (Liberal Democrats) – 1569
Melojane Herbert (Conservative) – 1417
Richard Edward Ryan (Labour) – 402
Liberal Democrats hold.
Majority – 152
Portchester West
Ashley Stephen Brown (Liberal Democrats) – 788
Nicholas John Walker (Conservative) – 1211
Leslie Charles Ricketts (Labour) – 235
Conservative hold.
Majority – 423
Stubbington
Carolyn Heneghan (Independent) – 171
Jimmy Roberts (Liberal Democrats) – 834
Pal Kaur Hayre (Conservative) – 1443
Tom Fowler (Labour) – 196
Conservative hold.
Majority – 609
Titchfield
Justin Grimley (Liberal Democrats) – 368
Tiffany Georgina Harper (Conservative) – 1579
Michael Alan Prior (Labour) – 336
Conservative hold.
Majority – 1211
Titchfield Common
Aimee Jane White (Independent) – 431
Sandra Lynn Abrams (Liberal Democrats) – 245
Sarah Pankhurst (Conservative) – 1222
James Wilson Carr (Labour) – 271
Conservative hold.
Majority – 791