Fareham Borough Council is set to snap up four family homes in a bid to cut down on its bed and breakfast bills.

Councillors at a Fareham Borough Council executive meeting gave the go-ahead to purchase the homes, three of which will be for temporary accommodation and one home for Afghan families, using money from the Government’s Local Authority Housing Fund.

Executive member for housing Councillor Fred Birkett (Con, Fareham Park) told members that the purpose of the fund is to support councils to grow their temporary housing stock for homeless families, and provide safe and suitable housing for Afghan citizens who are fleeing persecution.

Fareham Borough Council's decision-making executive meeting on March 11 | LDRS

He said Fareham has been deemed an area with a need for this type of housing for this purpose. The council will use section 106 money, paid by housing developers to the council, ring-fenced for affordable housing. The government has matched the funding from the council in order to buy the houses.

Councillor Malcom Daniells (Con, Locks Heath) said: “It saves money on the council bed and breakfast costs – section 106 means there is no cost to the taxpayer.”

Councillor Connie Hockley (Con, Titchfield) said: “This is really, really, really good news using section 106 money, for family accommodation.”

Members agreed that family accommodation was lacking across the borough. Council leader Councillor Simon Martin (Con, Park gate) said this is the right type of housing for Fareham.

The officer’s report said: “The Afghan home must have four bedrooms to accommodate a larger family, and once this home is delivered, Hampshire County Council and their partners will provide support.”

The report said council departments must work together to solve any complex housing needs and buy homes where there are other properties in its portfolio. This will allow better support and management of the homes through council services.

The affordable homes will be purchased from the open market through an estate agent and may include right-to-buy and buy-backs.