A corner shop in Fareham has been stopped from selling alcohol after serious rule breaches – but the borough council said it did not take the decision lightly.

A Fareham Borough Council licensing panel said it was left with no option but to revoke the Costcutter’s licence to sell alcohol after a second offence. Licence holder Harmon Kapoor at the Costcutter at 167 West Street has lost the ability to sell alcohol, cigarettes and vapes.

The council said the licence to sell alcohol was revoked after illicit items were discovered on site, as well as a “significant” number of vapes being seized previously by trading standards. Chair of the licensing panel Councillor Pamela Bryant (Con, Uplands and Funtley) said: “Having heard all the evidence, and after much deliberation, the panel has determined to revoke the licence of Costcutter in Fareham West Street.

“This is not done lightly but after much consideration and in view of the serious nature of the licensing breaches. The panel accepted that the licence holder had taken some steps to try to improve their position, but these were done largely after the review application was made and was too little too late.”

Costcutter in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

After the first infringement, which involved the “significant seizure” of vapes the authorities chose to attempt to “educate” and guide Mr Kapoor, as premises licence holder. The licensing laws continued to be breached as further alleged illicit items were later discovered, reports said. By Mr Kappor’s own admission, he had not bought stock from a “reputable wholesaler” and there was no proper signage in the shop, said council documents.

During the meeting, Mr Panchal, the licence holder’s agent, suggested Mr Kapoor be replaced in order to stop the licence from being revoked. That was found unworkable with no replacement suggested, Mr Kapoor would remain in charge.

As this was the second offence, the panel said it had no option but to revoke the licence, due to the premises licence holder’s failure to promote the licensing objectives of prevention of crime and disorder, public safety and protection of children from harm.