Councillor Sean Woodward, Conservative ward member for Sarisbury, reminisced about his quarter of a century of service to Fareham at the 50 year ‘Golden anniversary’ of Fareham borough. He spoke of his greatest political achievements as leader and being able to represent his ward for nearly four decades. The politician championed several projects including the development of Solent Airport and two makeovers of Fareham Leisure Centre.

He told The News: “I suppose they [his achievements] sit in two categories, what I have been able to do for the people of the ward, being there for residents and helping them with what in the scheme of things looks like small problems to other people such as planning, litter and waste. Reflecting people's concerns is being a good local representative because without that you don’t get re-elected 15 times like I have.”

Politicians and dignitaries outside St Peter and St Pauls Church in Fareham on Sunday (April 7) to mark the 50th anniversary of the local authority.

“Solent airport was a derelict site and now has thousands of employees and 36,000 flight movements a year.” The politician gave a heart-warming warming at the event in St Peter’s and St Paul’s church, Osborn Road, Fareham. on Sunday (April 7). Suella Braverman, MP for Fareham, and mayor Fred Birkett were among those in attendance.

Speaking after the ceremony, Cllr Woodward said the Welbourne development proposed in 2004 and founding the Holly Hill leisure centre were other highlights he was proud of. He added the local authority faced a lot of challenges due to less government funding - having to balance the books while being pressured to provide more services. Cllr Woodward said there were ‘unrealistic’ government targets for housing.

“Finance is always a biggie, government support for councils has diminished hugely over the decades,” he said. “Housing has always been a big challenge, governments of all colours forcing upon us absurdly large housing numbers. That’s why I put Welbourne forward, so we could get most of the housing for the next generation all in one place.”

Councillor Sean Woodward spoke proudly of his achievements after Sunday's ceremony.

At the end of his speech, he thanked his fellow councillors and council officers; Admitting he never expected to be a councillor after losing his first election, let alone become the leader of the local authority for several years.

