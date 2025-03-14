Floors above a Japanese restaurant in Fareham town centre will be turned into a five-bedroom house despite concerns over parking, noise and antisocial behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house in multiple occupation (HMO) plans from Oceanview Investments Ltd were approved by Fareham Borough Council meaning the first and second floors of 10 West Street can be converted.

The planning committee approved the change, meaning the two upper floors and two-bedroom flat will become a five-bed HMO with a shared kitchen and communal areas, along with an external bin and cycle store – but no parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The floors above Japanese restaurant Kumo in West Street, Fareham, can be turned into a HMO | Google

Japanese restaurant Kumo will remain on the ground floor and the new HMO will use some of the restaurant storage on the first floor to make the plans work. The entrance is from the existing side entrance that would be widened.

A previous planning application in 2021 had been refused when the developer wanted to convert the two floors into flats.

The officer’s report said the new application had seven representations raising various concerns, including the change of character to the building and asking the council to take responsibility to maintain and restore historic buildings. There were also worries about increased noise from residents and building works at the property causing disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representing the applicant, Richard Greenwood of Benchmark Planning said there is a need for this type of housing which can help occupants save for a deposit on a mortgage. When he recently checked, there were only 10 HMOs registered in Fareham.

Mr Greenwood said he understood neighbours were concerned over antisocial behaviour but the building is already residential upstairs and can have five occupants without planning permission. This application is proposing a maximum of nine residents reduced down from the original proposal of 10.

The council officer said the issue over parking is not within the committee’s remit for the application. A nearby parking area used by residents of terraced cottages in Adelaide Place, that runs by the side of the building, was not a matter for the committee to decide.

Councillor Paul Nother (Lib Dem, Portchester Wicor) said the HMO is well-needed and centrally located.

The application, reference P/25/0011/CU, was unanimously approved by the committee.