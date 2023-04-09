News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Fareham In Bloom: 'Rewarding' online competition opens to public to find best gardeners in borough

Gorgeous flower petals and gardens are set to be judged as a prestigious gardening competition launches.

By Freddie Webb
Published 9th Apr 2023, 20:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 20:32 BST

Entries for Fareham in Bloom have now opened for six categories including best garden. Executive member for Streetscene at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Ian Bastable, said: ‘As well as being great fun, gardening is a rewarding and beneficial activity, both for individuals and the local community.

‘I hope residents with a passion for plants will once again enter the competition and show off their wonderful outdoor spaces.’ The competition is sponsored by Fareham Shopping Centre and St Margaret’s Nurseries – with each entrant receiving 10 per cent discount voucher for the nursery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Man fights for his life after being hit by a bus

Gardeners at the launch of Fareham in Bloom competition in 2019. Picture: Ian HargreavesGardeners at the launch of Fareham in Bloom competition in 2019. Picture: Ian Hargreaves
Gardeners at the launch of Fareham in Bloom competition in 2019. Picture: Ian Hargreaves
Most Popular

Best Garden covers a residential space of any size. The other categories include Commercial which is open for shop fronts, pubs, cafes, restaurants, businesses, schools, children’s nurseries; Something Small, showcasing the best hanging baskets and other small areas; Community Floral Display, an open area space which the community looks after; Young Green Fingers, the best garden cared for by children and Sustainable Garden, a green space which encourages wildlife or for growing fruit and vegetables.

The winner of Best Garden will receive an annual subscription to the council’s garden waste scheme. Entrants have to complete a short form, alongside a description and a photograph, by June 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The competition is free to enter and anyone who lives or has a business in the borough. A member of the judging panel and a community volunteer will visit the two gardens in each category that received the highest number of votes – except for Something Small which will be judged by photos.

Nurseries