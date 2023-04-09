Fareham In Bloom: 'Rewarding' online competition opens to public to find best gardeners in borough
Gorgeous flower petals and gardens are set to be judged as a prestigious gardening competition launches.
Entries for Fareham in Bloom have now opened for six categories including best garden. Executive member for Streetscene at Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Ian Bastable, said: ‘As well as being great fun, gardening is a rewarding and beneficial activity, both for individuals and the local community.
‘I hope residents with a passion for plants will once again enter the competition and show off their wonderful outdoor spaces.’ The competition is sponsored by Fareham Shopping Centre and St Margaret’s Nurseries – with each entrant receiving 10 per cent discount voucher for the nursery.
Best Garden covers a residential space of any size. The other categories include Commercial which is open for shop fronts, pubs, cafes, restaurants, businesses, schools, children’s nurseries; Something Small, showcasing the best hanging baskets and other small areas; Community Floral Display, an open area space which the community looks after; Young Green Fingers, the best garden cared for by children and Sustainable Garden, a green space which encourages wildlife or for growing fruit and vegetables.
The winner of Best Garden will receive an annual subscription to the council’s garden waste scheme. Entrants have to complete a short form, alongside a description and a photograph, by June 30.
The competition is free to enter and anyone who lives or has a business in the borough. A member of the judging panel and a community volunteer will visit the two gardens in each category that received the highest number of votes – except for Something Small which will be judged by photos.