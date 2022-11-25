Fareham Borough Council is considering increasing parking chargers for nine coastal car parks – but is keeping town centre parking charges the same.

Currently, the chargeable rate between 10am to 6pm is set at £1 per hour – a season ticket for a resident costs £80.

The proposed changes would charge a resident season ticket holder an additional £15 with non-residents paying £145 per year.

Leader of Fareham Borough Council, Councillor Sean Woodward. Picture: Keith Woodland (140521-262)

The hourly rate would also increase by 10p per hour – in line with inflation.

The existing £6 per day cap on charges at pay-and-display coastal car parks could be removed.

It’s also proposed to undertake a feasibility study that could see additional car parks categorised as coastal.

Councillor Sean Woodward, leader of the council said: ‘We have been mindful of many comments received from sailing clubs, churchgoers in Portchester and many other users of our coastal car parks in arriving at these compromise proposals which still leave the same number of free parking hours per day as currently and charge the lowest of season ticket prices.

‘The income from coastal parking charges has been £438,000 in a full year which is a little below the expectation of £450,000.

‘This is due to the charging in Portchester coming onstream later than the other car parks.

‘This funding is invaluable in running the car parking and enforcement service which would otherwise be a significant drain on scarce resources for a council which only charges £3 per week in council tax to the average home in the Borough.’

