Two new Hampshire county councillors have been elected in the County electoral divisions of Fareham Sarisbury and Meon Valley following by-elections held on Thursday (May 2). Following Councillor Seán Woodward’s resignation in the Fareham Sarisbury division, a by-election was called to fill the vacant seat.

The Conservative Party candidate, Joanne Burton, was elected, receiving 2,096 votes, 47 per cent of the overall votes cast. Cllr Burton pledged to continue carrying out Councillor Seán Woodward’s work to secure safety improvements on Brook Lane for the safety of Brookfield School pupils and those crossing to access the community hospital, Royal Mail sorting office, and GP surgery.

Joanne Burton, winner of Fareham Sairsbury. Picture: Mike Cooter (030524)

The newly elected county councillor for Fareham Sarisbury sits on the River Hamble Harbour Management Committee and has been a governor of Sarisbury CE Junior School. She is also vice-chairman of both Whiteley Community Association and Burridge Community Association.

Malcolm Wallace, Green Party, Meon Valley.

In the Meon Valley division, following Conservative councillor Hugh Lumby’s resignation due to medical conditions, the Green Party candidate Malcolm Wallace was elected with 2,083 votes, 36 per cent of the overall votes cast.

Across the country, the Conservatives have lost more than 400 seats in the local elections, with Rishi Sunak acknowledging a “disappointing” series of results. Cllr Wallace, currently a councillor at Winchester City Council, aims to continue working for the community, achieving “even more for local residents”.