A shop near Fareham Railway Station could be turned into a home, if plans are approved by the borough council.

The planning application is for a change of use at 260 West Street from a ground-floor shop to a one-bedroom flat. The building is made up of 20 flats according to the application form submitted by applicant, Andrew Page of Page Property and Financial Limited. It has shops on the ground floor level at Delme Court and flats above. It is near Fareham railway station with the fire and rescue service across the roundabout.

The building is next to the station roundabout and is surrounded by other shops, commercial outlets and houses opposite on West Street.

Hampshire County Council highways officer Matt Grantham said that parking is not mentioned for the flat and car parking and cycle parking use at the rear of the building needs to be clarified for the use by future residents.

Building at 260 West Street, Fareham. Picture: Google Maps

He said: “Fareham Rail Station, as well as the retails and employment opportunities within the town centre will reduce the need for car ownership.”

Anyone wishing to view or comment on the plans should visit Fareham Borough Council’s planning portal and search for application P/24/1321/PC. A decision will be made by council planners by December 5.