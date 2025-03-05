A new tanning studio is set to open in Fareham Town centre.

Applicant Consol Ltd was granted permission for two internally illuminated signs to advertise the shop at unit 7B, 3 Cremar Mall, north of Vannes Parade in Fareham town centre on February 28.

The signs will be wall mounted to the outside of the building at Cremar Mall which has a mixture of retail shops and restaurants with a car park outside.

The new signage for the Consol tanning studio in Cremar Mall, Fareham | Boon Brown/LDRS

The planning application to Fareham Borough Council said the shop is in a ‘primary shopping area’ of Fareham town centre and the signage will fit in with the surrounding retail area.

The Consol “bronzed and beyond” website has information on sunbed tanning and its benefits from treating psoriasis to lifting your mood. The blog said: “[Read] expert tips for achieving the best results, and the unique benefits of sunbed tanning, from assisting with vitamin D production to magic mood-boosting rays.”

The company has 54 tanning shops in the UK stretching from Penzance in Cornwall to Dudley in the Midlands.

Other Hampshire salons can be found in Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester, Eastleigh, and Bognor Regis.

Planning documents said the new aluminium shop front frame and door in anthracite grey to match the existing windows was approved by council planners in early January.