Two schools in Fareham could be merged as they both need huge refurbishments.

Hampshire County Council is set to launch a public consultation on plans to merge Orchard Lea Infant School and Orchard Lea Junior School. It said the move should lower running costs and provide greater financial sustainability for the schools.

As part of the Department for Education (DfE) School Rebuilding Programme (SRP), the schools have been identified for replacement or significant refurbishment.

Orchard Lea Junior School could be merged with the neighbouring infant school | Google/LDRS

Pupil forecasts over the next five years show that there is a demand for school places in the area and the council has said the proposal to merge the two schools within one “presents a better opportunity” to secure a fit for future rebuild via the DfE rebuilding programme.

The amalgamation of the two schools in Kennedy Avenue, through the extension of the age range of the junior school, is the council’s preferred option. Both belong to the Orchard Lea Federation and share the same headteacher and governing body but operate out of two separate buildings.

If approved, the new school would cater for 60 pupils in each year group (Reception to Year 6) and would open in July 2028.

Even if the council presses ahead with the plans and the DfE launches a feasibility study, it could be possible that the outcome of that study would not result in the schools being merged.

A council report said that if, for example, the feasibility study suggests that both the current infant school and junior school building be “substantially refurbished”, the merger would need to be re-considered.

Hampshire County Council’s cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Roz Chadd, will consider whether to approve formal consultations on the proposed mergers on February 12.