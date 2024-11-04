There are fears the Solent is being turned into a cesspit and elderly people will die if 1,200 new homes are built near Stubbington.

A planning inquiry has opened to decide if land south of Longfield Avenue, just above Stubbington, should be built on. The amount of money from the developer to the NHS for healthcare and what type of facility it should supply is in disagreement.

The planning proposal is for 1,200 homes, an 80–bed care home, a primary school, a local centre for commercial use, a community centre, a healthcare facility, a new country park and sports facilities. The site to be built on is referred to as a strategic gap, an area of open green space and woodland habitat that separates Stubbington and Fareham.

Despite the site coming forward for development and now within the local plan, the inquiry heard there are strong objections to its development, including a lack of healthcare facilities locally. If it must go ahead then “infrastructure first before a big development,” said Fareham mayor Pal Hayre.

Stubbington ward councillor Jacquie Needham (Con) said: “If this development gets the greenlight then the inspector should be held accountable for the Solent being turned into a cesspit and the elderly dying because they can’t get to see a GP.”

Fareham Borough Council failed to make a decision on the plans over four years. The developer launched the appeal as it sought to bring “discipline” to the planning process, focusing minds on the issues of education, highways and healthcare with scale, size and appropriateness of financial contributions, said Thomas Hill KC on behalf of the appellant Hallam Land Management.

As for health services provision, Stubbington ward councillor and mayor Pal Hayre said: “[Potentially] 4,000 people need a medical centre with GPs. We need infrastructure first before a big development. “

Stubbington nurse Ann Richards spoke to highlight the declining number of nurses in the village for the community. She raised concerns about overdevelopment and “people living like battery hens crammed into boxes” causing stress and affecting their mental health.

The issues in dispute relate to the extent of contributions towards healthcare, highway improvements, public footpaths, the local centre, the sports hub and education.

The government-appointed inspector said additional issues include the impact on services and infrastructure, traffic and highways, and the strategic gap.

Paul Shadarevian KC, representing the council at the opening of the inquiry on Tuesday, October 29, said the development would be the single biggest housing allocation in the borough, and was a “very important part” of future housing supply.

Both sides agree the principle of development and the inquiry heard four people on the first day speak objecting to the development. Fareham MP Suella Braverman is due to give her objections to the inspector on Thursday.

Cllr Hayre (Con) objected to the proposed build on the strategic gap. She said there are few remaining calm and tranquil green spaces for wildlife and residents.

Councillors Hayre and Needham said sewage is the biggest problem not being addressed. They said Southern Water says it has capacity for the development but questions if adequate improvements were being made.

As a governor of a school which caters forspecial educational needs and disabilities, Cllr Hayre highlighted the lack of provision for the future residents as there was none. She said the cost is four times per pupil than a standard pupil place.

Bob Marshall spoke on behalf of the Fareham Society, established in 1976 with 800 members. He raised residents’ concerns about the “inadequate” health care and education provision, building on the strategic gap, the impact of light from the proposed 2.5-storey houses and Hallam’s financial contribution to infrastructure.

Planning inspector Lesley Coffe said her job was to hear all the evidence and report back with her conclusions to the Secretary of State who will make the decision on the development.

There are some areas of common ground that are agreed and negotiations are going on behind the scenes during the inquiry between the two parties.

Meanwhile Fareham and Waterlooville MP Suella Braverman has also voiced her objection to the major housing development at a planning inquiry. The MP said her constituents had spent several years “anxious and living in fear” about the prospect of the development.

Ms Braverman said: “I still maintain, for the record, my disagreement but I accept that once the main parties agree there is very little that I can say to change that particular position.

“Therefore I am here to voice significant concerns about the impact on local healthcare and education services.

“If this scheme goes ahead, much more regard should be given to these vital public services in any developer contribution if we are to avoid serious problems down the line.”

The former attorney general said there were three main reasons for her objection.

These issues were the loss of the “critical strategic gap” that the countryside site provided between Fareham and Stubbington, overcrowding on the road and transport network, and insufficient resources in local healthcare and educational services, including provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

Ms Braverman said the NHS Hampshire and Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, which commissions services across the county, had objected to the development.

She added: “I come here today on behalf of my constituents and an advocate for those who have serious worries about their quality of life if this scheme goes ahead.

“Whether they can get a school place for their children or grandchildren.

“Whether they can access better GP services.

“How children with special educational needs and disabilities will be supported.

“Right now I do not think this scheme provides the right answers to those matters.

“I accept that we need more homes but these cannot be without the essential new services and appropriate funding that will ensure everyone, newcomers and those already here, are looked after.”

The proposed development site, which sits just outside Ms Braverman’s constituency, is allocated for housing within Fareham Borough Council’s local plan.

Following the completion of the inquiry, Ms Coffey will report her conclusions back to Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government Angela Rayner, who will make the final decision on the scheme.