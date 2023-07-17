The Stroke Association-run service was earmarked for closure earlier this year with the council saying it could no longer afford it while alternatives were provided by the NHS. Following a backlash, a six-month stay of execution was granted until the end of the year. But Labour city councillors, backed by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, will urge the ‘vital’ service be given long-term backing through the motion proposed by opposition spokesman for health Graham Heaney.

“This service is often the only ongoing support available to patients and their families once a patient has been discharged from the community stroke rehabilitation team,” he said.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan met with stroke survivors earlier this year to discuss the closure of the city council's Stroke Recovery Service. Credit: Portsmouth Labour

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Residents should receive adequate support and access to vital services after a critical illness and the city council must do all it can to ensure residents have access to support services that give every survivor the best possible chance of recovery.”

The service costs the council £77,000 a year but the majority of this has come from one-off funding arrangements with just £16,000 allocated in the annual budget. But the decision to close the service has created a backlash with a petition against the move signed by more than 1,100 people.

Marie Cleaver, a stroke survivor, said the decision had ‘left us all in a deep hole and had taken away the ladder,’ adding: ‘This service is a lifeline and is so very needed.

“I feel the council have misunderstood what the service offers and the impact it has on the ongoing recoveries for so many stroke survivors. This is a service which cannot be matched elsewhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Morgan said: “The stroke service is vital to supporting people in Portsmouth to rebuild their lives after stroke. Without it, survivors will be at risk of not being able to access the support they need.”

At a meeting of the council’s health scrutiny committee last month, Andy Biddle, the council’s director for adult social care, said ‘a huge amount of anxiety’ had been created by the proposed closure but that alternatives existed.

He said: ‘Fully understanding that people are concerned whenever they see this kind of change and the anxiety around that, what we are saying is we can’t replicate this service but there are other services that are available for people in Portsmouth who’ve experienced a stroke.’