Final unit at Dunsbury Park let to Righton Blackburns

Aerial of Dunsbury Park in 2022

The final unit at Dunsbury Park, constructed by Portsmouth City Council, has now been let to a metal and plastic supplier.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lambert Smith Hampton (LSH) has completed the letting of Unit 500 - a 33,205 sq ft Grade A warehouse - to Righton Blackburns, on behalf of the council, alongside joint agents at Colliers.

Righton Blackburns is a leading UK stockholder and distributor of high-quality metals and plastics. The move forms part of the company’s expansion from Fareham, supported by incentives from the Solent Freeport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letting of this final speculative unit follows earlier successes at Dunsbury Park, with previous lettings to Inchcape and Percussion Play. Righton Blackburns has taken the space to accommodate its growth and improve operational efficiency.

Dunsbury Park is a 100-acre business and manufacturing park adjacent to the A3(M) in Havant, already home to major occupiers including Fat Face, DPD, and Breeze Motor Group.

The site continues to attract significant investment, with recent developments such as a 120,000 sq ft high-tech facility for Bio-Pure.

Ongoing demand remains for pre-let opportunities ranging from 40,000 to 200,000 sq ft, marketed by LSH.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, said: “It’s great to see the growing business community at Dunsbury Park continuing to flourish.

“The products that Righton Blackburn supply are essential to the local supply chain for Portsmouth’s aerospace and defence industries, so it’s encouraging to see them expand their operations locally to take advantage of the Freeport incentives on offer.”

Dan Rawlings, Director at Lambert Smith Hampton, added: “We are delighted to have reached full occupancy at Unit 500, bringing in a well-established business that will support local jobs and economic growth utilising the freeport benefits. The high-quality, Grade A, sustainable design delivered by Portsmouth City Council enabled us to secure two lettings during construction and quickly complete the final deal.”

Lambert Smith Hampton acted on behalf of Portsmouth City Council, alongside joint agents at Colliers.