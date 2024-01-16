Southsea Sea Defences: Finishing touches to historic structure as work progresses
Work is progressing on a special feature which will be part of the newly-created sea defences in Southsea.
The De Gomme triangle, which encases the historic defence structure we uncovered in front of Southsea Castle, is taking shape as the team add some finishing touches to it.
The Coastal Defence Team uncovered the historic defence structure, which was built by the late 17th century architect Bernard De Gomme, during excavation in December 2022. They have incorporated it into the frontage four prom design in front of the castle next to the 'Theatre of the Sea' stepped seating area which will a focal point of the sea defences.
Metal guard rails have now been installed along the edges of the triangular structure with a similar design to those in Long Curtain Moat between Old Portsmouth and Clarence Pier with a timber handrail along the top. The finishing touches on this structure will be steel sheeting on the side with architect’s drawings etched into it, illustrating the structure underneath. Spot lighting will also be installed.