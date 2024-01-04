More details on the final design and look of the ongoing Southsea Coastal Scheme to install sea defences have been revealed.

Portsmouth City Council has submitted a planning application seeking the approval of reserved details relating to the design of the sea defences, the placement of monuments and roads and footpaths. Members requested the information needed to discharge planning conditions when the overall scheme, between Royal Garrison Church and the Eastney Barracks, was granted permission in December 2019.

Planning documents said the design approach for the Southsea Common to Hover Travel section of the 4.5-kilometre scheme “connects people and place”. It added: “Focusing on the needs of people, then designing spaces that create opportunities for a chance encounter. In line with a ‘beautiful infrastructure’ ethos, the materials, furniture and planting have been inspired by Southsea’s surrounding natural and built context. The overall character, simplicity and continuity of the materials will re-enforce the sense of place, improve legibility and place a new emphasis on the surrounding natural assets so loved by the people of Portsmouth.”

An artist's impression of the area in front of Blue Reef

It adds that in response to public feedback, additional areas of soft landscaping have been incorporated into the scheme to improve biodiversity. These will include raised planters to the back of the promenade area west of Blue Reef. The seating design includes softwood timber benches of various styles and setups. Some are standalone, while others are part of the terraces and secondary walls. This mix of seating, especially the terraced ones, is said to help define the area’s character.

The council has had detailed discussions with Historic England about the materials used for the hard surfaces around Long Curtain Moat and Southsea Castle, both designated as scheduled monuments in the project. Approval has been granted to replace the old lamp columns with new ones. The modern columns, spaced appropriately, will have contemporary lighting along the buffer strip between the cycle lane and parking, ensuring they provide the “appropriate level of lighting”.