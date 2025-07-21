First pay to play padel tennis courts given the go-ahead in Fareham

By Noni Needs
Published 21st Jul 2025, 16:03 BST
Planning chiefs have given the green light to “exciting” new sport facilities in Fareham for the fastest-growing sport that is sweeping the country.

Fareham Borough Council planning committee approved plans for the first four pay-to-play padel tennis courts housed under a 10-metre-high canopy structure.

The floodlit LED courts will be built at Fareham Leisure Centre, within Park Lane Recreation Ground. The facilities will include courts, two buildings for reception and toilets, fencing, landscaping, and room for 12 new cycle bays near the courts. Existing footpaths will be rerouted around the padel courts, and another path will be created to link the leisure centre and car park. The leisure centre already has 337 car parking bays and 30 cycle bays.

Planning committee chairman, Councillor David Foot (Con, Sarisbury and Whiteley) said: “It looks like a very exciting addition to the sport facilities we already have in the borough.”

An Example Of A Padel4all Facility Image 2 © Planning, Design And Access Statement
An Example Of A Padel4all Facility Image 2 © Planning, Design And Access Statement

Councillor Connie Hockley (Con, Titchfield) said: “It is a wonderful asset for the people of Fareham, on a piece of land that is underutilised. It’s smashing.”

Natalie Fellows representing applicant Padel4all said padel tennis is widely recognised as one of the fastest growing sports in the UK and is a cross between tennis and squash.

“It is inclusive, family friendly and appealing to all ages and abilities. The nearest courts are in Eastleigh, an hour away,” she said.

The 11 objections from neighbours that included concerns over noise from the courts open until 10.30pm and light pollution have been dealt with, said the planning officer. There were 16 letters of support. This planning application reference P/25/0490/FP was unanimously approved by the committee.

