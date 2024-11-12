Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Havant man has been ordered to pay more than £2,000 in fines and costs after admitting to fly-tipping suspected asbestos-type material in the South Downs.

Owen Fletcher, of Tarrant Gardens, pleaded guilty to his part in dumping hazardous waste in picturesque New Barn Lane near Chalton. Fletcher was given a fine of £293 plus ordered to pay £117 victims surcharge and full compensation costs for clearing the hazardous waste of £1,850. He was also disqualified from being a company director for three years.

Basingstoke Magistrates Court heard that a witness saw two men get out of a vehicle belonging to Fletcher, leave two large builders’ bags of asbestos-type material blocking the byway and then drive off.

Fletcher pleaded guilty under section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 to being in control of a vehicle that was used in a fly-tipping offence. The offence took place on 7 June 2021.

Cllr Tony Costigan, East Hampshire District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Property, said: “Fly-tipping is a serious issue – it damages the environment, it’s harmful to wildlife, it’s expensive to clear and it looks awful.

“Our District Team will investigate fly-tips and prosecute those responsible where they can.

“Residents must also remember that everyone has a legal duty to make sure their waste is disposed of properly, even if it is fly-tipped by someone else. If it's your waste, it's your responsibility.”