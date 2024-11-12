Fly-tipper fined after waste was dumped at Chalton beauty spot
Owen Fletcher, of Tarrant Gardens, pleaded guilty to his part in dumping hazardous waste in picturesque New Barn Lane near Chalton. Fletcher was given a fine of £293 plus ordered to pay £117 victims surcharge and full compensation costs for clearing the hazardous waste of £1,850. He was also disqualified from being a company director for three years.
Basingstoke Magistrates Court heard that a witness saw two men get out of a vehicle belonging to Fletcher, leave two large builders’ bags of asbestos-type material blocking the byway and then drive off.
Fletcher pleaded guilty under section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990 to being in control of a vehicle that was used in a fly-tipping offence. The offence took place on 7 June 2021.
Cllr Tony Costigan, East Hampshire District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Property, said: “Fly-tipping is a serious issue – it damages the environment, it’s harmful to wildlife, it’s expensive to clear and it looks awful.
“Our District Team will investigate fly-tips and prosecute those responsible where they can.
“Residents must also remember that everyone has a legal duty to make sure their waste is disposed of properly, even if it is fly-tipped by someone else. If it's your waste, it's your responsibility.”
