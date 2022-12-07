News you can trust since 1877
Food pantries open across the north of Portsmouth with proceeds of MP Penny Mordaunt's book

FOOD pantries are being opened across the north of Portsmouth under an initiative funded by MP Penny Mordaunt.

By Josh Wright
7 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 2:53pm

Three new pantries, through which people facing financial difficulties can buy heavily-discounted groceries, are opening this week while funding has also been given to the existing operations in Cosham and Copnor.

‘Winter and the run-up to Christmas can be a difficult time for many people,’ Ms Mordaunt said. ‘I wanted to expand the food pantry offer to all parts of my constituency.’

Funded through the proceeds of her book, Greater: Britain After the Storm, volunteer-run pantries will be opened in Paulsgrove and Baffins while she said a suitable site was still being sought for a third in either Stamshaw, Tipner or Hilsea.

MP Penny Mordaunt Picture: Habibur Rahman
No referral is needed to access them while a typical weekly shop bought through them would cost as little as £4.

Ms Mordaunt said they operated 'like a small corner shop' while also offering a larger choice of groceries than a food bank. Stock is bought through money paid by customers while a number of organisations have also committed to making donations.

Last year the Portsmouth North MP said she wanted to use the proceeds from Greater to ‘provide social capital’ to enable projects like food pantries to get off the ground, adding: ‘I hope people will agree it could really help a number in our communities and will want to help get three more of these community assets established.’

Donations can also be dropped off by the public at Paulsgrove Community Centre between 9am and 7pm on weekdays.

Greater Britain After The Storm by Penny Mordaunt and Chris Lewis

'I know local residents are very generous in helping neighbours who are struggling,' she added. 'I know many will want to help - it’s what our city is all about, it’s the Pompey spirit.

The most needed items are:

Dried pasta and dried spaghetti

Toilet rolls (high priority for packs of four)

Baby nappies (high priority)

Baby wipes

Tins of beans

Tins of spaghetti

Tinned vegetables

Tinned soup

Tea bags

Instant coffee

Long-Life Fruit Juice (in cartons)

Bottles of Squash

Toiletries:

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes (adults’ and children’s)

Shower Gel

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Women’s sanitary products (tampons and sanitary towels)

Fresh produce:

Potatoes

Carrots

Parsnips

Onions

Cauliflower

Broccoli

Penny MordauntPortsmouth