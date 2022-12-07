Food pantries open across the north of Portsmouth with proceeds of MP Penny Mordaunt's book
FOOD pantries are being opened across the north of Portsmouth under an initiative funded by MP Penny Mordaunt.
Three new pantries, through which people facing financial difficulties can buy heavily-discounted groceries, are opening this week while funding has also been given to the existing operations in Cosham and Copnor.
‘Winter and the run-up to Christmas can be a difficult time for many people,’ Ms Mordaunt said. ‘I wanted to expand the food pantry offer to all parts of my constituency.’
Funded through the proceeds of her book, Greater: Britain After the Storm, volunteer-run pantries will be opened in Paulsgrove and Baffins while she said a suitable site was still being sought for a third in either Stamshaw, Tipner or Hilsea.
No referral is needed to access them while a typical weekly shop bought through them would cost as little as £4.
Ms Mordaunt said they operated 'like a small corner shop' while also offering a larger choice of groceries than a food bank. Stock is bought through money paid by customers while a number of organisations have also committed to making donations.
Last year the Portsmouth North MP said she wanted to use the proceeds from Greater to ‘provide social capital’ to enable projects like food pantries to get off the ground, adding: ‘I hope people will agree it could really help a number in our communities and will want to help get three more of these community assets established.’
Donations can also be dropped off by the public at Paulsgrove Community Centre between 9am and 7pm on weekdays.
'I know local residents are very generous in helping neighbours who are struggling,' she added. 'I know many will want to help - it’s what our city is all about, it’s the Pompey spirit.
The most needed items are:
Dried pasta and dried spaghetti
Toilet rolls (high priority for packs of four)
Baby nappies (high priority)
Baby wipes
Tins of beans
Tins of spaghetti
Tinned vegetables
Tinned soup
Tea bags
Instant coffee
Long-Life Fruit Juice (in cartons)
Bottles of Squash
Toiletries:
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes (adults’ and children’s)
Shower Gel
Shampoo
Conditioner
Deodorant
Women’s sanitary products (tampons and sanitary towels)
Fresh produce:
Potatoes
Carrots
Parsnips
Onions
Cauliflower
Broccoli