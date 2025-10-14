Former drugstore in Fratton set to be converted into a restaurant
A planning application has been submitted to Portsmouth City Council seeing permission to transform the former Good Deal store in Fratton Road into an eatery called Mina Restaurant.
The application seeks permission for a change of use from a retail unit into a restaurant including replacement shopfront and installation of kitchen extraction system. the restaurant would be opening from 11am to 11pm daily.
The Good Deal shop has been closed for more than a decade.
The supporting information in the application said: “The restaurant will bring a vacant unit back into active use, contributing to the vitality of Fratton Road. It will provide approximately 8 full-time and 4 part-time jobs (10 FTE).”
To view or comment on the plans visit Portsmouth City Council’s planning portal and search for application reference 25/01141/FUL.
