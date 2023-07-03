Ting-On Tsui has applied to Portsmouth City Council for planning permission at the Albert Road building using both floors for the new business which would ‘positively impact the vitality’ of the shopping area.

But concerns have been raised by Hampshire police about the proposed layout of the new restaurant and the potential for it to lead to ‘security’ issues.

‘The proposal creates “ancillary living accommodation” on the first floor, which looks to me like a dwelling,’ Hampshire Constabulary’s designing out crime officer Stuart York said.

Plans have been put forward to convert the former Errand Jervis stationery shop in Southsea into a restaurant and bar

‘Access to this area is via the commercial element of the proposal. Such an access arrangement provides for the access to the accommodation to be controlled and compromises the security of both entities, significantly increasing the risk of crime and disorder.’

Similar concerns were also raised about access to the cycle store being through the bin store and that the male and female toilets were both behind a single door.

He said the submitted plans should be amended to provide a separate entrance to the living space and that access should also be directly from Albert Road.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary cannot support this application with the proposed access arrangements,’ Mr York added.

The ‘distinctive’ building has been empty since the shop closed in November and a statement submitted on behalf of Mr Tsui by planning consultancy Achieve said he was planning to make a ‘significant investment’ to refurbish it.

Documents submitted with the application show plans for a dessert bar in half the ground floor of the building below the staff living accommodation with the other half having the restaurant and bar.

Opening hours of 11am-1am are proposed for Fridays and Saturdays and 11am-11pm for the remainder of the week.

‘The applicant intends to retail hot food for consumption on and off the premises and also to offer a home delivery service, with an associated bar,’ the statement says. ‘The commercial space on the first floor will be available to hire for private functions including the ability for patrons to dance as part of the function they are attending.’