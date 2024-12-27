Former Fareham arcade set to be converted into a tattoo parlour and home

By Kelly Brown

Editor

Published 27th Dec 2024, 16:35 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A former arcade in Fareham is set to be converted into a tattoo parlour and living accommodation.

A planning application has been submitted to Fareham Borough Council seeking permission to subdivide the empty Spin City unit in West Street and change it into a tattoo Studio in the front with residential use in the back.

Former Spin City arcade in FarehamFormer Spin City arcade in Fareham
Former Spin City arcade in Fareham | Google Streetview

Alterations which will be needed to bring about the change to the unit including the construction of a roof extension as well as the installation of a Window to the rear elevation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Before it was Spin City, the unit was the Cheque Centre but the site has been vacant for the past few years.

To view or comment on the plans visit the Fareham Borough Council planning portal and search for application P/23/1358/DP/A

Related topics:Portsmouth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice