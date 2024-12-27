Former Fareham arcade set to be converted into a tattoo parlour and home
A planning application has been submitted to Fareham Borough Council seeking permission to subdivide the empty Spin City unit in West Street and change it into a tattoo Studio in the front with residential use in the back.
Alterations which will be needed to bring about the change to the unit including the construction of a roof extension as well as the installation of a Window to the rear elevation.
Before it was Spin City, the unit was the Cheque Centre but the site has been vacant for the past few years.
To view or comment on the plans visit the Fareham Borough Council planning portal and search for application P/23/1358/DP/A
