Former NatWest bank in Cosham could be redeveloped into shops and HMOs

Google Maps

“Unusual” planshave been submitted to Portsmouth City Council to redevelop the former NatWest bank on Cosham High Street into shops and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application, submitted by developers Applecore PDM, proposes bringing the long-vacant site at 69–73 High Street back into use with a mixed-use development.

Under the plans, the front section of the ground floor would be converted into two retail units, while the rear would become a small four-bedroom HMO. The upper floors would be reconfigured into shared accommodation, including two eight-bedroom HMOs and a five-bedroom unit, made possible by a new mansard roof extension. All proposed bedrooms would have en suite bathrooms, with shared kitchens and communal spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the planning documents, each room would exceed Portsmouth City Council’s minimum space requirements. The developers also state the design includes “adequate, weatherproof storage for bicycles and refuse,” and that all residents would have access to outdoor space. Solar panels are proposed for the rooftops to provide renewable energy.

The site is located in the centre of Cosham High Street, within close proximity to public transport links, shops, and other amenities. It is not within a conservation area and is not near any listed buildings.

The application references Portsmouth’s policy on HMOs, which limits their concentration to 10 per cent within a 50-metre radius. The planning statement asserts that the proposed development would maintain a “balanced” housing mix in the area, resulting in an HMO density of 9.09 per cent.

Applecore PDM states that the scheme’s “unusual nature should be looked upon favourably,” and believes the development aligns with the council’s goals around affordable housing and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If approved, the redevelopment of the former NatWest bank on Cosham High Street could accommodate up to 25 residents, with all bedrooms for single occupancy.

Portsmouth City Council is currently reviewing the application. So far, one public objection has been received, raising concerns about the lack of parking and the potential for loitering in nearby streets.