Despite concerns the Sixth Avenue development falls short of parking requirements, Portsmouth City Council planning officers have recommended the scheme be approved at next week’s planning committee meeting.

The derelict building, which has been out of use for years, has been earmarked by developer Lawish One Ltd for redevelopment into 23 flats. It said the new building would ‘positively contribute’ to the area. No affordable housing is included in the scheme, despite the council’s target aiming for seven in a development of its size, after a financial review found the new block would not make enough profit to warrant any provision.

There is also a shortfall of seven parking spaces against council policy, prompting an objection from the council’s highways department.

Artist impression of the plans

Transport planning officer Katie Foley said shortfalls were only acceptable in more built-up areas with better access to community facilities.

‘This proposal is not compliant with the policy…and will increase the local parking demand making it more inconvenient for local residents to find a place to park with the consequent implications for residential amenity,’ her objection said. ‘This is likely to result in increased instances of residents driving around the area hunting for a parking space and choosing to park where parking is restricted at junctions.’

These concerns were echoed in 18 objections made to the application, including one from the trustees of Wymering Methodist Church.

‘We already have problems with the flats opposite using the car park without permission and suffer ongoing abuse when they are asked to move,’ trustee Lynda Collins said. ‘Parking should be taken into account as well as all the other comments made by the residents.’

Amy Thompson who lives opposite the site described the proposed new block of flats as a ‘monstrosity’ and warned the building would block views and light to existing homes.

She added: ‘This building will be far to big, it will not fit in around here and the three-storey builds that are already here do not impact on the lighting for surrounding properties.’

But despite this, councillors will be asked to grant planning permission when they consider the application on Wednesday (March 22).

‘There is no objection to the replacement of the discussed social club land use with a flatted development in a residential area, with good access to a town centre, public transport, hospital, shops, services and employment,’ a report by planning officers says.

‘The development is of an appropriate scale, form and design, and would make a good townscape addition to the local area without unreasonable impact on neighbouring residents’ amenities or nearby trees.

‘Good living conditions for occupiers would be provided. The provision of 23 new dwellings is particularly welcomed.’