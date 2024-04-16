Fraser Range: Developer confident of moving ahead with seafront flats plan - as nudists are reassured
It comes after Orangestar Capital (Portsmouth) Limited withdrew its plans to redevelop historic naval facility Fraser Range into 134 homes due to concerns over bird habitats raised by Natural England. The six-and-a-half acre site is next to the Chichester and Langstone Harbours Special Protection Area (SPA), which protects wintering bird species and Natural England asked for details regarding potential recreational pressures, beach shingle loss, and nutrient neutrality to assess their potential impact on the SPA.
A spokesperson for the applicant said Natural England’s concerns will be addressed “within the next month or so” with the aim of attending the planning committee “hopefully” in May or June.
They added: “The application proposals have been informed by detailed ecologist input, including several bird surveys and full consideration through the production of an Environmental Impact Assessment, Shadow Habitat Regulations Assessment and a Nutrient Neutrality Assessment and Mitigation Strategy.
“Natural England’s residual concerns mainly relate to the proposed mitigation measures, which include contributions toward off-site mitigation, including enhancements to the adjacent Fort Cumberland Site of Importance for Nature Conservation open space.
“The package of measures is agreed in principle, but Natural England requires some further clarifications before the package can be formally agreed.”
The proposed development faced backlash from residents who frequent the long-standing nudist beach in Eastney. However, the applicants said that the development would actually improve public access to the beach, as it would be designated as access land under section 16 of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000.
“Where land is dedicated under section 16, it means that one voluntarily creates access rights over it permanently, such that it operates in a similar way to open country. The rights are confined to public right of access on foot. There will of course be a change in character of the locality as a result of the new homes on the site, but this need not preclude naturist access to the beach.”