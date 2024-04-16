Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It comes after Orangestar Capital (Portsmouth) Limited withdrew its plans to redevelop historic naval facility Fraser Range into 134 homes due to concerns over bird habitats raised by Natural England. The six-and-a-half acre site is next to the Chichester and Langstone Harbours Special Protection Area (SPA), which protects wintering bird species and Natural England asked for details regarding potential recreational pressures, beach shingle loss, and nutrient neutrality to assess their potential impact on the SPA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the applicant said Natural England’s concerns will be addressed “within the next month or so” with the aim of attending the planning committee “hopefully” in May or June.

Fraser Range panorama

They added: “The application proposals have been informed by detailed ecologist input, including several bird surveys and full consideration through the production of an Environmental Impact Assessment, Shadow Habitat Regulations Assessment and a Nutrient Neutrality Assessment and Mitigation Strategy.

“Natural England’s residual concerns mainly relate to the proposed mitigation measures, which include contributions toward off-site mitigation, including enhancements to the adjacent Fort Cumberland Site of Importance for Nature Conservation open space.

“The package of measures is agreed in principle, but Natural England requires some further clarifications before the package can be formally agreed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed development faced backlash from residents who frequent the long-standing nudist beach in Eastney. However, the applicants said that the development would actually improve public access to the beach, as it would be designated as access land under section 16 of the Countryside and Rights of Way Act 2000.