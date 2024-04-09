Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The decision to transform Fraser Range into flats, which sparked outrage among local nudists, has been delayed due to fears over protected bird species.

It was noted in Portsmouth City Council’s planning meeting last week that Orangestar Capital (Portsmouth) Limited’s planning application has been withdrawn following an intervention by Natural England – the government’s advisor for protecting and restoring natural environments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The six-and-a-half acre site is next to the Chichester and Langstone Harbours Special Protection Area (SPA) which mainly is in place to protect wintering bird feeding and roosting areas “from recreational disturbance”.

Natural England told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that more residents living “so close” to sites used by protected bird species “pose a likely significant effect on the integrity of the site”.

“We have worked with the applicant to provide advice on their mitigation strategy and what is required to make it compliant with the relevant regulations.”

The SPA safeguards the breeding of Little Tern, Little Egrets, Bar-Tailed Godwit and migratory species such as the Ringed Plover, Dark-Bellied Brent Goose, Dunlins and the assemblage of over 20,000 waterfowl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development also attracted criticism from residents who use the long-established nudist beach in Eastney, which is adjacent to the development site.

However, council documents said that despite the development, the beach can still be used by nudists and others.

The development has received 144 letters of objection from the public raising concerns over the impact on wildlife, traffic congestion and overdevelopment of the site.

The plans, if approved, would provide 134 new homes across seven blocks. The homes will primarily be flats, ranging from one to three bedrooms, alongside seven houses and two duplexes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers recommended granting planning permission subject to 34 conditions. If approved, the council stands to receive an estimated £2,790,664 from the applicant as part of the community infrastructure levy.

It’s unclear whether the mitigation measures will delay the project or cause it to be abandoned.