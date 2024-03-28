Fraser Range plans set for approval despite objections from local nudists

Fraser Range artist's impression

A total of 144 residents wrote letters to the council objecting to the scheme whilst only five were in support. Southsea resident Suzanne Walker said she has concerns “on behalf of other naturists, swimmers and families” who use the long-established nudist beach in Eastney. She added: “It provides a safe haven for those who wish to be naturists and those who benefit from a less commercialised area.”

Catherine Kithakye added: “Fraser Range has one of the few naturist beaches on the south coast and is one of the few clean and accessible local beaches left after substantial flood defences on our shores.”

Council documents said that despite the proposed development, the beach can still be used by naturists and others. The development would provide 196 parking spaces, of which 49 would be unallocated alongside a further 28 visitor spaces – EV charging points will also be available.

Council documents said the development would not result in an “unacceptable” or “severe” impact on highways “and therefore no objection is raised”.

The scheme would create new sea defences to the south of the site, comprising rock armour and a concrete wall to reduce the risk of wave overtopping. It was noted that the proposed defences don’t provide “a complete barrier” to wave overtopping for reasons related to ecology and heritage but reduce the risk of flooding to a level which is considered low. The applicant has agreed to undertake long-term responsibility for the defences including beach management “for the lifetime of the development”.

