Fratton shop staff convicted over 45,000 fake cigarettes

A large haul of illegal cigarettes, vapes and tobacco products have been found in raids across the North End and Fratton areas of Portsmouth. | Contributed

Two staff members at a Fratton convenience store have been convicted for their involvement in the supply of more than 45,000 counterfeit cigarettes.

Salar Karim Karam and Ali Kader, of Fratton Food Store, were found guilty at crown court for their roles in the sale of illicit tobacco products.

Following a prior conviction in August last year, Portsmouth City Council’s Trading Standards team launched a financial investigation to determine the profits gained through their illegal operations.

On June 11, Mr. Salar Karim Karam received a confiscation order of £27,260.20 for his role in the distribution of over 45,000 counterfeit cigarettes. He has been given three months to pay or face a 12-month prison sentence.

Portsmouth City Council was also awarded £5,248.28 in costs as part of the case. A financial investigation into Mr. Ali Kader remains ongoing.

In total, 75,020 illicit cigarettes - worth over £40,000 - along with £8,575 in cash were seized from Fratton Food Store during four raids and three test purchases carried out by Portsmouth City Council Trading Standards between March 2019 and November 2021.

Councillor Lee Hunt, cabinet member for community safety, leisure, and sport, said: "Portsmouth City Council will use the full weight of the law to pursue criminal trading. We have a highly motivated and skilled Trading Standards team constantly investigating premises and individuals who break the law; we will catch them just as we have been able to bring these individuals to justice. Those selling counterfeit items and tobacco products will be caught and risk severe penalties."

The council’s Trading Standards team works across the city to ensure businesses comply with the law. Their efforts include using tobacco detection dogs to uncover illegal products, often based on tip-offs from the public or other businesses.

Residents who suspect a business of selling illegal tobacco can report it by emailing: [email protected]. For more information, search ‘trading standards’ at portsmouth.gov.uk.

Portsmouth’s Wellbeing Service also offers free support for residents looking to quit smoking. To find out more, visit www.wellbeingportsmouth.co.uk or call 023 9229 4001.