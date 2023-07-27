News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Free parking in Waterlooville introduced in another town centre carpark

More free parking is being introduced in Waterlooville town centre in a bid to encourage more shoppers to visit the high street.
By Toby Paine
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 17:05 BST

Havant Borough Council’s executive committee met yesterday (July 26) to decide on the introduction of free parking in the Wellington Way carpark to encourage residents to visit and shop in the main town centre.

Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of the council said he was ‘pleased’ to bring the proposal forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We all know that a big priority of us as a council is to move forward with our plans for regenerating and revitalising Waterlooville town centre”, he said.

A number of bays will be free to park in for up to 30 minutesA number of bays will be free to park in for up to 30 minutes
A number of bays will be free to park in for up to 30 minutes
Most Popular

“That includes trying to get more people in to use the high street and hopefully the trickle down effect in seeing more business grow there and more business invest there.

“One of the things that came to us with our engagement process was whether we could bring forward a pop-in parking scheme for people that want to go and pick up businesses and go away.

“We decided to bring this forward as a trial just to see how it would improve the situation in the town centre and improve footfall on the high street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our thunder was a little bit stolen on this because shortly after we started bringing this forward it was announced that the parking at the old Waitrose site, Dukes Walk, will be free for three hours.”

The introduction of free parking will allow a maximum stay of 30 minutes (no return within one hour) for 12 parking bays between the hours of 8am-6pm Monday-Saturday from Monday, August 7.

Related topics:Alex RennieWaterloovilleHavant Borough CouncilWaitrose