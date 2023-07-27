Free parking in Waterlooville introduced in another town centre carpark

Havant Borough Council’s executive committee met yesterday (July 26) to decide on the introduction of free parking in the Wellington Way carpark to encourage residents to visit and shop in the main town centre.

Councillor Alex Rennie, leader of the council said he was ‘pleased’ to bring the proposal forward.

“We all know that a big priority of us as a council is to move forward with our plans for regenerating and revitalising Waterlooville town centre”, he said.

A number of bays will be free to park in for up to 30 minutes

“That includes trying to get more people in to use the high street and hopefully the trickle down effect in seeing more business grow there and more business invest there.

“One of the things that came to us with our engagement process was whether we could bring forward a pop-in parking scheme for people that want to go and pick up businesses and go away.

“We decided to bring this forward as a trial just to see how it would improve the situation in the town centre and improve footfall on the high street.

“Our thunder was a little bit stolen on this because shortly after we started bringing this forward it was announced that the parking at the old Waitrose site, Dukes Walk, will be free for three hours.”