Fresh blow for Portsmouth's huge Tipner West plan as redevelopment suffers a new setback
THE decision of councillors to oppose controversial plans to reclaim and develop land at Tipner West has pushed back Portsmouth City Council work on its new local plan by more than six months.
The planning blueprint, which included the 'super peninsula scheme as an option, had been due to be completed this month but a new target of late 2022 has now been set to allow time for the proposal to be reconsidered.
'Additional time has been necessary to present the responses to the options
presented to the members' cross-party working group for discussion,' a cabinet report says.
'The outcome of the decisions on development at Tipner and the other options outlined will require a full reassessment of the potential housing supply and related policies.'
Council officers are drawing up revised options for the land at Tipner West, the report adds.
The working group has met five times in recent months to consider how key sites in the city - including the land in Tipner, the city centre, land in Cosham and the area around Lakeside Business Park - could be redeveloped while also examining the content of the draft Local Plan completed last year.
Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson, who said when councillors voted in October to 'pause and rethink' land reclamation plans it would delay work by six months, said the group does not support the super peninsula project.
Speaking last month, he said he expected development to be carried out at Tipner West along the lines of the 2014 City Deal which proposed the use of the existing land for housing and a new business centre.
Should the council meet the new target, submission of the local plan, which will set out development priorities to 2038, for approval by the communities secretary in spring next year.
Members of the city council cabinet will be asked to agree this timeline when they meet on Tuesday.
Once submitted, the local plan would be examined by a government-appointed planning inspector before coming back to the council for final adoption as policy. No timescale has been set for this.