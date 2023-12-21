Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gosport Borough Council bought the Criterion in Forton Road for £600,000 in 2022 – two years after it shut its doors – and plans to turn it into a multi-use entertainment centre. It has spent £20,000 on a secret business case study report and now another £35,000 of taxpayers’ cash will be spent to appoint a consultant and continue to develop the business case.

Conservative county councillor Lesley Meenaghan, whose Leesland and Town ward borders the site, said she objects to the scheme because it is in “one of the most deprived areas of Gosport”. She said there is very little parking and few restaurants, adding: “This is not a judgement statement, but rather understanding that for many somewhere to eat and drink before or after the ‘main event’ is part of the evening planned.”

The Criterion Cinema eventually became Crown Bingo - until that closed in 2020

But borough council leader Peter Chegwyn said: “It’s Gosport’s last surviving original theatre cinema, it’s been there over 100 years, there’s actually a film of Earl Haig online visiting in 1920 and 1922. “Very historic building, beloved to generations of Gosport movie fans but it’s been lying derelict for two years.

“The risk was that we lose this very important part of our heritage – by buying it the council can determine its future. We want to create a top-quality cinema, theatre, live music and arts facility – something we’ve never had in my 40 years as a councillor here.”

His view is backed up by a council survey which found 73 per cent of people said they were ‘likely’ or ‘very likely’ to visit the venue with under-25s showing the most interest. As the council now looks to take the business case forward, a member of the public had asked to see the first business case – and was told no.

At the same policy and organisation board meeting on November 29, members questioned why they were being asked to fund more spending on business cases without seeing the work undertaken to date. Council documents said: “Members reiterated concern that they had not seen work of the progress to date and questioned when they would receive the outcome of the additional work that funds were being sought for.”

What the Criterion cinema used to look like in Forton Road, Gosport

On the apparent secret first report, Coun Meenaghan said Tory councillors object to the extra £35,000 being spent. She said: “An initial £20,000 outlay was spent on a business case consultation. The content of this report has been shelved. Unfortunately, we the public are not privy to the content of this report.