Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Welborne Plan for 6,000 houses in a new town north of Fareham was adopted in 2015 and the outline planning application, giving permission in principle, was approved in 2021. But now Fareham Borough Council has said detailed planning applications for the Welborne Garden Village homes are being submitted and builders could start work by the end of the year.

Lee Smith, the council’s head of planning, said: ”Now, nearly 20 years later, there is movement on the ground with infrastructure and pipe work. Trees are physically going in. They are 20/25 ft high, pretty substantial trees that are going in at the moment. There are 68 trees going in at a very big size.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting heard developers Buckland Development have appointed three regional housebuilders to build Welborne’s first homes; C G Fry and Son, Thakeham and Pye Homes. A total of 474 homes are coming to planning for a decision for the first wave and Mr Smith said the builders are keen to start. The planning committee will rule on the application in due course the meeting heard that if the builders stay true to their word, they will start ‘very quickly indeed’, during this calendar year.Borough planners have received around 30 planning applications associated with the development of Welborne Garden Village, which includes detailed designs of the development.

An impression of how the new-look Junction 10 of the M27 might look, released in 2019

Councillor Sarah Pankhurst (Independent, Titchfield) asked the officer about the M27 Junction 10 improvement scheme, which had been in doubt over funding after Hampshire County Council raised the alarm saying here was not enough money in the pot to pay for it. The proposed improvements involve the provision of a new motorway underpass to the west of the existing M27 Junction 10, three new slip roads and the construction of a new dual carriageway to link the new slip roads to the A32.

But, as previously reported by The News, Hampshire County Council had said no further funding was expected from National Highways or the Department of Transport (DfT) to “help” the council bridge the financial gap of the Welborne junction 10 since it “does not provide any benefit” for the M27. This meant there was not enough money to pay for the scheme, casting into doubt its future.

An artist's impression of the new Welborne Village Centre

Cllr Pankhurst said: “There’s a lot of discussion about Junction 10. Is it going to happen? Is there confidence here that it will?” To which planning officers said ‘yes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad