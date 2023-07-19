Artist\'s impression of the proposed Burridge development

The site comprises 2.65 hectares and is home to Eyersdown Farm and several agricultural buildings, a cattery and dog kennels. The council originally refused the application on the basis of non-compliance with the development plan. The council’s decision notice, dated October 16, 2020, said the provision of housing in this location would be contrary to policies which prevent development in the countryside. It also said the site was not ‘sustainably located to, well related to or well integrated with the existing urban settlement boundaries’.

However, in June 2022 the planning inspectorate approved the applicant’s appeal stating the harm caused by the development ‘did not demonstrably outweigh the benefits’.

The appeal inspector ruled that the developers would need to submit a reserved matters application within three years of the decision which includes details of access, appearance, landscaping, layout and style. The new plans, if approved, will deliver 23 market homes and 15 affordable homes. These include a mix of three, four and five-bedroom properties with a range of affordable homes provided through social rent and shared ownership.

A planning document adds: ‘Communal green spaces such as “The Meadow” and “The Green” have been included within the layout which act as village green focal spaces within the heart of the development and provide 0.35ha of meaningful open space.

‘The proposals have been holistically designed to account for landscaping, sustainability, energy, drainage and transport considerations.

‘This submission demonstrates how the proposal will deliver a range of well-designed new homes which will make efficient and effective use of land, on a site with outline planning permission.’

