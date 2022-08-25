Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to expand part of the Voyager retail park in Copnor

A report on the Canmoor planning application to develop land used for container storage recommends that the Portsmouth City Council planning committee welcomes the increase in employment land, despite some concerns over car parking.

Canmoor described its application as 'speculative' when it submitted it earlier this year, saying it had not found any potential occupiers for the proposed buildings.

'These units will provide modern and flexible employment facilities that will not only add to the employment opportunities in the area but also enhance the overall appearance of the estate,' it said.

Warehouse space totalling 38,500sq ft is proposed across two buildings on the Voyager Park commercial estate. Each will have car parking provision, although it falls 11 spaces short of meeting council policy.

Highways officers said there was no scope for the shortfall to be met on the surrounding area's roads and that the application should be refused on this basis.

But planning officers said the benefits of the development outweighed these concerns and that the lack of spaces could also be addressed through shared use between businesses.

'Having regard to all material planning considerations including consultation responses, it is concluded that the proposal represents sustainable development, where a minor deficit in parking provision is outweighed by the employment opportunities at an established industrial estate, in accordance with the relevant policies of the Portsmouth Plan and the aims and objectives of the National Planning Policy Framework,' it says.

Should they be approved and built, the units could be used for either research and development, general industry or for storage purposes.

Canmoor is a private commercial property business, that has offices based in London and Manchester.