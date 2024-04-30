Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new poll, conducted by TechneUK in April, surveyed 1,020 residents in Mordaunt’s constituency with a previous poll suggesting her seat may not be safe as a result of the general unpopularity of the Conservatives. Mordaunt won her seat in 2019 with a majority of 15,780 votes and she now serves as the leader of the House of Commons in Rishi Sunak’s cabinet.

The new poll found that 51 per cent of respondents rated Mordaunt highly with 67 per cent giving her a positive rating overall. If an election were held tomorrow, 39 per cent said they would vote Conservative, followed by Labour at 35 per cent. However, it found that if Mordaunt was not a candidate, Conservative support would drop to 34 per cent – pulling Labour ahead at 36 per cent. Some 58 per cent of respondents stated the cost of living is the most concerning issue followed by healthcare access at 42 per cent.

Penny Mordaunt. Photo: James Manning/PA Wire

One in three respondents (33 per cent) said they get their news from The News, Portsmouth – the same amount as social media.

Former Lord Mayor of Portsmouth and President of Portsmouth North Conservatives Frank Jonas said: “This incredibly detailed polling confirms exactly what we are hearing on the streets. Penny enjoys a huge personal following, not only because she is Pompey through and through, but because of her tireless work on the issues that matter to local people. The results are encouraging for Penny Mordaunt against the challenging national backdrop, showing her strong personal appeal gives a notable boost to Conservative prospects in this key battleground.”

Mordaunt has consistently denied calls to replace Rishi Sunak as Prime Minister made by a faction of rebel Tory MPs. A source close to the Commons leader stated that these poll results have not caused her to reconsider her position.