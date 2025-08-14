From underused space to award-winning hub: PLAYCE Pompey turns one

PLAYCE Pompey

A once underused play area in central Portsmouth has been transformed into a colourful, interactive hub – and has just celebrated its first birthday with an award win.

PLAYCE Pompey opened in July 2024 in Lord’s Court, Landport. The multi-movement playground is the result of a joint project between Portsmouth City Council and the University of Portsmouth, and is the first of its kind in the UK.

The council’s Portsmouth Homes landlord service and the University worked with residents to ensure the space would be welcomed and used, especially by those in surrounding council homes.

Councillor Darren Sanders, cabinet member for housing and tackling homelessness, said: “People told us they wanted this area made better, and I’m delighted that has happened. To see so many more people use it is great. I know how impressed the ‘Housing Heroes’ judges were with the scheme and to see it be one of those heroes was a very proud moment for the city.”

Research by the University of Portsmouth shows big changes since the launch. Use of the space has more than quadrupled, and vigorous physical activity such as jumping, sprinting and climbing has increased tenfold.

The number of people doing the “fundamental 10”, movements like hopping, crawling, and changing direction, has risen more than four times. These skills are vital for children’s development and for adults’ long-term mobility.

PLAYCE Pompey won “best company health and wellbeing initiative” at the Housing Heroes awards on 25 June 2025. Judges praised its innovation, resident involvement, and improvements in anti-social behaviour.

Dr Martina Navarro, from the School of Psychology, Sport and Health Sciences at the University of Portsmouth, brought the idea to the city after seeing it abroad.

“I know first-hand how powerful physical activity can be – not just for fitness, but for confidence, community, and wellbeing,” she said. “One year on, it’s incredible to see how it’s transformed a once-underused space into a vibrant, inclusive hub of movement for all ages.”

The PLAYCE model is based on the Netherlands’ Athletic Skills Model and is built for all ages and abilities, including people with disabilities. There are no separate areas – it’s fully integrated.