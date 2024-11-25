Pictured: HMRC Office, Lynx House, Cosham, Portsmouth on Tuesday 25 January 2022. Picture: Habibur Rahman

The future use of HMRC’s existing offices in Cosham is set to be examined - but only when it hands its official notice that it is due to leave.

It comes after planning permission was secured to construct new offices on the site of the Matalan carpark in Portsmouth city centre.

Pictured: HMRC Office, Lynx House, Cosham. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Currently, HMRC has its offices in the Grade II listed Lynx House building which is owned by Portsmouth City Council raising questions abo0ut which could happen to the prominent building once it is vacated.

This could including finding a new tenant but it could also feature in the city council’s review of its own office space which, as previously reported by The News, could see it downsize its existing Civic Offices or relocate to another site in the city.

Proposed HMRC office at the former Matalan site in Portsmouth city centre | HMRC

A spokesperson for Portsmouth City Council said that it will examine future used for the site if HMRC officially gives its notice period to leave the site.

In a statement the council said: "HMRC currently lease Lynx House, which is owned by the council. If notice is given, we will then look at the future commercial options that are available for the building."

HMRC is set to move to its new offices in late 2027.