Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Constituency boundaries in some parts of Hampshire have changed since the last general election – with residents in certain areas guaranteed to be represented by a new MP.

July’s election features 18 electoral constituencies entirely in Hampshire and one which crosses over the border into Surrey. The Meon Valley constituency is no more with its area being split between four constituencies – including new Fareham and Waterlooville constituency. While many of the boundaries and seat names are unchanged from the 2019 general election, several have seen boundary lines shifted and new names introduced.

The Boundary Commission periodically reviews parliamentary constituencies to make sure they are all roughly a similar size and respect local ties between areas. The number of constituencies (650) is unchanged. Below is a breakdown of any changes for each Hampshire constituency that came about following last year’s review by the Boundary Commission for England.

Aldershot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new parliamentary constituency boundaries for Hampshire. Picture: Commons Library

The new MP for Aldershot will represent a slightly larger area. The new boundaries consist of all of the old constituency, with the addition of around 5.9 per cent of the North East Hampshire area’s population by taking parts of Yateley.

Basingstoke

The Basingstoke constituency area has shifted west since the last election. The new boundary takes the bulk of its population from the previous Basingstoke seat, alongside 7.1 per cent of the population from the old North West Hampshire constituency area. This includes Oakley, North Waltham and Wootton St Lawrence. The seat will no longer cover Old Basing, Mapledurwell and Newnham, with these moving to North East Hampshire.

East Hampshire

The new boundary for the East Hampshire seat is made up of parts from four old constituency boundary areas. It includes Dummer which was previously part of North West Hampshire, as well as acquiring areas south of Basingstoke which were in the North East Hampshire boundary previously. To the south, it has expanded to include the former Meon Valley areas of Clanfield, Horndean and Rowlands Castle. The East Hampshire MP will no longer represent Bordon as this makes up a large part of the newly named Farnham and Bordon seat, which crosses the Hampshire/Surrey border.

Eastleigh

The changes for Eastleigh bring together some residents from parts of three different constituencies. The bulk of its population will come from the former Eastleigh seat area, however, it now also includes Chandler’s Ford which was in the Winchester, and Romsey and Southampton North constituencies. The Eastleigh MP will no longer represent Hedge End, Bursledon and Netley. Only 57.6 per cent of the former Eastleigh population are included in the new boundary for the constituency.

Fareham and Waterlooville

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This newly named constituency brings together parts of the Fareham and Meon Valley areas. The eastern half of the old Fareham seat, including the town centre, West End and Portchester, joins with Waterlooville, Southwick, Denmead, Wickham and Knowle. However parts of Waterlooville including Purbrook and Widley remain in the Havant constituency. Overall the new constituency features 54.4. per cent of the former Fareham seat’s population and 46.1 per cent of Meon Valley.

Farnham and Bordon

This constituency has been formed by taking parts of two existing constituencies. On the Hampshire side of the border, it includes Bordon, Greatham, Liphook and Headley, which have been taken from the East Hampshire constituency. In Surrey, the new MP will represent areas such as Farnham, Haslemere. These towns had been in the South West Surrey area, but this constituency will no longer exist as it is split between two successors – Farnham and Bordon, and Godalming and Ash.

Gosport

The Gosport constituency is unchanged.

Hamble Valley

A new constituency name that has been formed by joining together parts of three other constituencies. The Hamble Valley area takes 42.4 per cent of the former Eastleigh area’s population, with 45.6 per cent of Fareham and 7.9 per cent of Meon Valley. The MP will represent Netley, Bursledon, Hedge End, Botley, Warsash, Park Gate, Titchfield, Whiteley and Shedfield.

Havant

The Havant constituency is unchanged.

New Forest East

The New Forest East constituency is unchanged.

New Forest West

The New Forest West constituency is unchanged.

North East Hampshire

The bulk of the North East Hampshire constituency remains unaltered. It no longer includes part of Yateley, which has joined Aldershot. Areas to the north and south of Basingstoke have become part of North West Hampshire and East Hampshire, respectively. Meanwhile, it has taken on Old Basing, Newnham and Mapledurwell from the Basingstoke seat.

North West Hampshire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The core of North West Hampshire remains unchanged after the boundary review. In addition, it now covers Ramsdell, Monk Sherborne and Sherborne St John, which were part of North East Hampshire, and an area which was previously on the north western edge of the Basingstoke seat. The constituency no longer includes North Waltham, Oakley, Dean and Wootton St Lawrence, which are now in the Basingstoke boundary, and Dummer which is now part of East Hampshire. The part of the old seat to the west of Andover has become part of Romsey and Southampton North.

Portsmouth North

The Portsmouth North constituency is unchanged.

Portsmouth South

The Portsmouth South constituency is unchanged.

Romsey and Southampton North

There has largely been no change to the Romsey and Southampton North constituency. A small part of the former seat has become part of the Eastleigh constituency in the area of Chandler’s Ford. It has expanded in the north to take areas to the west of Andover, which used to be part of the North West Hampshire constituency. Overall the new boundary takes 94.1 per cent of the former boundary’s population and 11.1 per cent of the old North West Hampshire seat.

Southampton Itchen

The Southampton Itchen constituency is unchanged in terms of population. It has taken a very small segment from Southampton Test where there are no residential properties.

Southampton Test

The Southampton Test constituency is unchanged in terms of population. It has given up a very small segment to Southampton Itchen where there are no residential properties.

Winchester

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad