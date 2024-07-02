Live

General Election 2024 live: Anticipation builds in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham as voting day looms

By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 21:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The General Election is looming large with residents due to head to the polls to cast their vote.

Constituencies across the Portsmouth area are up for grabs. The Conservatives have been in government for 14 years and are aiming to extend that term, but Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Reform UK are all hot on their heels. Polling currently predicts Labour to again a majority government, with the Tories losing a large amount of seats.

Voters will all be choosing their preferred candidates for Portsmouth North, Portsmouth South, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville, Havant, and East Hampshire - with 18 constituencies in total across Hampshire. Voting opens at 7am on Thursday (July 4). Registered voters can find their nearest polling station on their polling card, with a complete list for Portsmouth North and South constituencies being available to view online. Photo ID is required for in-person voting, which includes a driving licence, passport or other form of accreditation. A full list can be found here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Residents will be heading to the polls in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Sam StephensonResidents will be heading to the polls in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Sam Stephenson
Residents will be heading to the polls in the Portsmouth area. Picture: Sam Stephenson

Prospective candidates for the Portsmouth seats will be packing the Guildhall and waiting patiently for the results to be counted. The estimated declaration times for both Portsmouth seats are at 3.30am on July 5. Predicted times include Gosport at 3.15am, Fareham and Waterlooville at 3am, Havant at 2am and East Hampshire at 4am.

Problems with postal votes are clouding the election, with residents in some constituencies across the UK not receiving their ballot papers. Rishi Sunak has insisted the outcome of the General Election was not a “foregone conclusion” and that he was “feeling energised” ahead of polling day. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories of running “an increasingly desperate, negative campaign”. Liberal democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said voters should take a leap of faith and vote for his party, while bungie jumping on July 1. Reform UK has gained traction under leader Nigel Farage, stating that the party is the “voice of opposition”. Two candidates for the party have quit, with Georgie David, candidate for West Ham and Beckton, claiming the vast majority of the party’s candidates are “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”.

Live updates of the General Election throughout the day and overnight can be found by scrolling down this article.

General Election 2024 Live Blog

Key Events

  • Portsmouth area seats are being fought over - with the political future of the country hanging in the balance
  • Polling predicts Portsmouth North and Havant as hotly contested seats
  • Residents will be heading to the polls
15:32 BSTUpdated 20:50 BST

General Election 2024 Live Blog

The News Portsmouth will bring you call the latest updates for the general election, including updates throughout July 3, 4 and the overnight count.

21:00 BST

Guide to voting

Want to know how to vote - and what you can or cannot do at a polling station?

Our handy guide covers everything you need to know!

20:59 BST

Portsmouth North candidates

All you need to know in Portsmouth North

20:58 BST

Portsmouth South candidates

All you need to know in Portsmouth South

20:56 BST

Havant candidates

All you need to know in Havant

20:53 BSTUpdated 20:54 BST

Gosport candidates

All you need to know in Gosport

gege
ge
20:52 BSTUpdated 20:52 BST

East Hampshire candidates

All you need to know in East Hampshire

Related topics:HavantFarehamGosportLabourGovernmentEd DaveyLiberal DemocratsNigel FarageWaterloovilleKeir StarmerGreen PartyElectionRishi SunakPolling

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.