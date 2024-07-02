General Election 2024 live: Anticipation builds in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Fareham as voting day looms
Constituencies across the Portsmouth area are up for grabs. The Conservatives have been in government for 14 years and are aiming to extend that term, but Labour, the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Reform UK are all hot on their heels. Polling currently predicts Labour to again a majority government, with the Tories losing a large amount of seats.
Voters will all be choosing their preferred candidates for Portsmouth North, Portsmouth South, Gosport, Fareham and Waterlooville, Havant, and East Hampshire - with 18 constituencies in total across Hampshire. Voting opens at 7am on Thursday (July 4). Registered voters can find their nearest polling station on their polling card, with a complete list for Portsmouth North and South constituencies being available to view online. Photo ID is required for in-person voting, which includes a driving licence, passport or other form of accreditation. A full list can be found here.
Prospective candidates for the Portsmouth seats will be packing the Guildhall and waiting patiently for the results to be counted. The estimated declaration times for both Portsmouth seats are at 3.30am on July 5. Predicted times include Gosport at 3.15am, Fareham and Waterlooville at 3am, Havant at 2am and East Hampshire at 4am.
Problems with postal votes are clouding the election, with residents in some constituencies across the UK not receiving their ballot papers. Rishi Sunak has insisted the outcome of the General Election was not a “foregone conclusion” and that he was “feeling energised” ahead of polling day. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Tories of running “an increasingly desperate, negative campaign”. Liberal democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said voters should take a leap of faith and vote for his party, while bungie jumping on July 1. Reform UK has gained traction under leader Nigel Farage, stating that the party is the “voice of opposition”. Two candidates for the party have quit, with Georgie David, candidate for West Ham and Beckton, claiming the vast majority of the party’s candidates are “racist, misogynistic and bigoted”.
Live updates of the General Election throughout the day and overnight can be found by scrolling down this article.
The News Portsmouth will bring you call the latest updates for the general election, including updates throughout July 3, 4 and the overnight count.
