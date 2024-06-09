Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The candidates for both Portsmouth constituencies have been published ahead of the General Election on July 4.

The statement of persons nominated for Portsmouth South and Portsmouth North has been announced, featuring candidates from all major parties.

Portsmouth South:

Signe Biddle – The Conservative Party

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The full list of candidates standing in the general election in the two Portsmouth constituencies have been revealed. Pic: Contributed, for illustrative purposes

Elliott Lee – The Green Party

Stephen Morgan – Labour Party

Charlie Murphy – Liberal Democrat

Jacob Short – Portsmouth Independent Party

Mark Zimmer – Reform UK

Stephen Morgan will be defending his seat in Portsmouth South, having first been elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019. In the 2019 election, Morgan secured 48.6 per cent of the vote. His closest rival, Donna Jones of the Conservative Party, garnered 37.3 per cent.

Portsmouth North

Simon Dodd – Liberal Democrat

Amanda Martin – Labour Party

Penny Mordaunt – The Conservative Party

Duncan Robinson – The Green Party

Melvyn Todd – Reform UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Penny Mordaunt is the incumbent for Portsmouth North, having served the constituency since 2010 and being re-elected four times. In the 2019 election, Mordaunt won a comfortable majority with over 61 per cent of the vote, the runner-up received 27 per cent.

How to vote

Residents must register to vote by 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 18. Applications can be made online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. For postal votes, applications must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, June 19. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote. Proxy votes, or votes done on behalf of someone else, must be registered by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26. Applications can be made online at: www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote.

If voting in person at a poll station you’ll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote: