General election: Candidates for both Portsmouth seats - and how to vote
The statement of persons nominated for Portsmouth South and Portsmouth North has been announced, featuring candidates from all major parties.
Portsmouth South:
Signe Biddle – The Conservative Party
Elliott Lee – The Green Party
Stephen Morgan – Labour Party
Charlie Murphy – Liberal Democrat
Jacob Short – Portsmouth Independent Party
Mark Zimmer – Reform UK
Stephen Morgan will be defending his seat in Portsmouth South, having first been elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019. In the 2019 election, Morgan secured 48.6 per cent of the vote. His closest rival, Donna Jones of the Conservative Party, garnered 37.3 per cent.
Portsmouth North
Simon Dodd – Liberal Democrat
Amanda Martin – Labour Party
Penny Mordaunt – The Conservative Party
Duncan Robinson – The Green Party
Melvyn Todd – Reform UK
Penny Mordaunt is the incumbent for Portsmouth North, having served the constituency since 2010 and being re-elected four times. In the 2019 election, Mordaunt won a comfortable majority with over 61 per cent of the vote, the runner-up received 27 per cent.
How to vote
Residents must register to vote by 11.59pm on Tuesday, June 18. Applications can be made online at: www.gov.uk/register-to-vote. For postal votes, applications must reach the electoral registration officer by 5pm on Wednesday, June 19. Applications can be made online at www.gov.uk/apply-postal-vote. Proxy votes, or votes done on behalf of someone else, must be registered by 5pm on Wednesday, June 26. Applications can be made online at: www.gov.uk/apply-proxy-vote.
If voting in person at a poll station you’ll need one of the following types of photo ID to vote:
- a UK or Northern Ireland photocard driving licence (full or provisional)
- a driving licence issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the Isle of Man or any of the Channel Islands
- a UK passport
- a passport issued by an EU country, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein or a Commonwealth country
- a PASS card (National Proof of Age Standards Scheme)
- a Blue Badge
- a biometric residence permit (BRP)
- a Defence Identity Card (MOD form 90)
- a national identity card issued by the EU, Norway, Iceland or Liechtenstein
- a Northern Ireland Electoral Identity Card
- a Voter Authority Certificate
- an Anonymous Elector’s Document